Basketball roundup: VMI upsets UNC Greensboro

LEXINGTON — Greg Parham had 25 points and nine assists to lead the VMI basketball team to an 88-77 win over first-place UNC Greensboro in Southern Conference action Wednesday night.
It was the third time this season that VMI (12-10, 7-6) beat the team that was atop the SoCon standings at the time of the game; VMI had previously beaten Furman and Wofford when those teams were in first.
UNCG (15-7, 10-4), which had beaten the Keydets nine straight times, shot just 21% (7 of 33) from 3-point range. VMI made 14 3-pointers.
The 12 overall wins are the most for VMI in seven years, while the seven SoCon wins are the most for VMI in six years.
Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and five 3-pointers for VMI, while Myles Lewis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Stephens also had 14 points. Sean Conway added 13 points. VMI shot 50.8% from the field.
THURSDAY’S MEN’S GAME
Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49
RADFORD — Jaheam Cornwall scored 22 points as the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-14, 9-10) beat the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6) for the second straight night.
The second-place Highlanders lost their fourth straight game, as well as their hopes of finishing the regular season next week in first place.
Quinton Morton-Robertson had 13 points and four 3-pointers for the Highlanders.
The visitors shot 55% from the field to Radford’s 29.8%.
Gardner-Webb shot 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range.
WEDNESDAY’S MEN’S GAMES
Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57
RADFORD — Jaheam Cornwall scored 20 points to lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a win.
The visitors were 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half, building a 42-27 halftime lead.
Duke 84, Wake Forest 60
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored 22 points, and Duke (9-8, 7-6 ACC) never trailed in its win over Wake (6-10, 3-10).
N.C. State 74, Pitt 73
PITTSBURGH — Jericole Hellems scored 17 points, and N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 ACC) beat Pitt (9-8, 5-7) for the 11th straight time.
UNC 82, Northeastern 62
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day’Ron Sharpe scored 15 points, and North Carolina (13-7) beat Northeastern (9-8) in its latest nonconference regular-season game in eight years.
WEDNESDAY’S WOMEN’S GAME
Emory & Henry 63, Ferrum 60
FERRUM — Brylee Jones scored 14 points to lead the Wasps (4-5, 4-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-6, 1-6).
Aisha Martin had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Ferrum, while Cameron Hawkins and Kayla Cabiness each had 13 points.
Ferrum led 20-5 after the first quarter and 43-42 entering the fourth.
With the game tied at 50, the visitors went on an 8-0 run to build a 58-50 lead with 3:49 left.
NOTES
ACC tournaments won’t allow general public
The ACC announced Thursday that the general public won’t be admitted to the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at the Greensboro Coliseum next month because of North Carolina state regulations related to the coronavirus pandemic,
Only family and friends of the teams will be admitted.
UNC-BC postponed
The ACC announced that the North Carolina men’s basketball team’s game at Boston College next Tuesday has been postponed because of BC’s COVID-19 issues.
Hampden-Sydney cancels games
Hampden-Sydney announced it has canceled three men’s basketball games, including a Sunday game against Washington and Lee, because of COVID-19 issues in the Hampden-Sydney program.