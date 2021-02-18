Basketball roundup: VMI upsets UNC Greensboro

LEXINGTON — Greg Parham had 25 points and nine assists to lead the VMI basketball team to an 88-77 win over first-place UNC Greensboro in Southern Conference action Wednesday night.

It was the third time this season that VMI (12-10, 7-6) beat the team that was atop the SoCon standings at the time of the game; VMI had previously beaten Furman and Wofford when those teams were in first.

UNCG (15-7, 10-4), which had beaten the Keydets nine straight times, shot just 21% (7 of 33) from 3-point range. VMI made 14 3-pointers.

The 12 overall wins are the most for VMI in seven years, while the seven SoCon wins are the most for VMI in six years.

Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and five 3-pointers for VMI, while Myles Lewis had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jake Stephens also had 14 points. Sean Conway added 13 points. VMI shot 50.8% from the field.

THURSDAY’S MEN’S GAME

Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 49

RADFORD — Jaheam Cornwall scored 22 points as the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-14, 9-10) beat the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6) for the second straight night.