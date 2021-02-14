 Skip to main content
Basketball roundup: W&L women score 103 points against Ferrum
LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee women's basketball team made a school-record 15 3-pointers in a 103-80 rout of Ferrum on Sunday.

It was the first game in W&L's new Richard L. Duchossois Athletics and Recreation Center.

The 103 points were the second-biggest output in W&L history.

W&L (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) was 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

W&L freshman Hanna Malik was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, tying the single-game school record for 3-point field-goal percentage (83.3%).

The Generals shot 57.1% from the field, which was the third-best field-goal percentage in their history.

Malik and Erin Hughes each scored 17 points for W&L, while Megan Horn added 15 points and seven assists. Jordan Diehl added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Hawkins had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum (1-5, 1-5), while Aisha Martin added 21 points.

ACC MEN

Ga. Tech 71, Pitt 65

ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pittsburgh.

Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 ACC), scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.

Ithiel Horton paced Pitt (9-7, 5-6) with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half.

Notre Dame 71, Miami 61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 as Notre Dame (9-10, 6-7 ACC) beat Miami (7-12, 3-11).

Juwan Durham added 12 points and Dane Goodwin had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish (9-10, 6-7 ACC), who has won six of its last eight.

Laszewski's three-point play gave the Irish a 50-43 lead with 10:46 left.

TOP 25 MEN

No. 3 Michigan 67, No. 21 Wisconsin 59

MADISON, Wis. — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Wisconsin.

Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tiebreaking putback from Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. D'Mitrik Trice had 16 points for Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6), which missed its last seven shots.

Drake 51, No. 22 Loyola-Chicago 50, OT

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake (20-2, 11-2 MVC) rallied past Loyola Chicago (18-4, 13-2).

Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, as the Missouri Valley Conference powers split a back-to-back set of games in Des Moines. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.

Loyola pounded Drake 81-54 on Saturday.

SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

No. 19 Creighton 86, No. 5 Villanova 70

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points as Creighton (16-5, 12-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018.

The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019.

Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81, OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Justin Smith scored 19 points to help the Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) beat the Tigers in overtime.

Missouri (13-5, 6-5) was without standout forward Jeremiah Tilmon because of a death in the family.

