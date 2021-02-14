Basketball roundup: W&L women score 103 points against Ferrum

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee women's basketball team made a school-record 15 3-pointers in a 103-80 rout of Ferrum on Sunday.
It was the first game in W&L's new Richard L. Duchossois Athletics and Recreation Center.
The 103 points were the second-biggest output in W&L history.
W&L (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) was 15 of 30 from 3-point range.
W&L freshman Hanna Malik was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, tying the single-game school record for 3-point field-goal percentage (83.3%).
The Generals shot 57.1% from the field, which was the third-best field-goal percentage in their history.
Malik and Erin Hughes each scored 17 points for W&L, while Megan Horn added 15 points and seven assists. Jordan Diehl added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Cameron Hawkins had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum (1-5, 1-5), while Aisha Martin added 21 points.
ACC MEN
Ga. Tech 71, Pitt 65
ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off Pittsburgh.
Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 ACC), scoring five in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12 with seven rebounds.
Ithiel Horton paced Pitt (9-7, 5-6) with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half.
Notre Dame 71, Miami 61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 as Notre Dame (9-10, 6-7 ACC) beat Miami (7-12, 3-11).
Juwan Durham added 12 points and Dane Goodwin had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish (9-10, 6-7 ACC), who has won six of its last eight.
Laszewski's three-point play gave the Irish a 50-43 lead with 10:46 left.
TOP 25 MEN
No. 3 Michigan 67, No. 21 Wisconsin 59
MADISON, Wis. — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Wisconsin.
Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tiebreaking putback from Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. D'Mitrik Trice had 16 points for Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6), which missed its last seven shots.
Drake 51, No. 22 Loyola-Chicago 50, OT
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake (20-2, 11-2 MVC) rallied past Loyola Chicago (18-4, 13-2).
Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, as the Missouri Valley Conference powers split a back-to-back set of games in Des Moines. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.
Loyola pounded Drake 81-54 on Saturday.
SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
No. 19 Creighton 86, No. 5 Villanova 70
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points as Creighton (16-5, 12-4 Big East) won for the sixth time in seven games and knocked off a top-five opponent for the first time since beating Villanova in February 2018.
The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) sustained their most lopsided loss since a 25-point defeat to Ohio State in November 2019.
Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Justin Smith scored 19 points to help the Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) beat the Tigers in overtime.
Missouri (13-5, 6-5) was without standout forward Jeremiah Tilmon because of a death in the family.