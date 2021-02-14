Basketball roundup: W&L women score 103 points against Ferrum

LEXINGTON — The Washington and Lee women's basketball team made a school-record 15 3-pointers in a 103-80 rout of Ferrum on Sunday.

It was the first game in W&L's new Richard L. Duchossois Athletics and Recreation Center.

The 103 points were the second-biggest output in W&L history.

W&L (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) was 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

W&L freshman Hanna Malik was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, tying the single-game school record for 3-point field-goal percentage (83.3%).

The Generals shot 57.1% from the field, which was the third-best field-goal percentage in their history.

Malik and Erin Hughes each scored 17 points for W&L, while Megan Horn added 15 points and seven assists. Jordan Diehl added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Hawkins had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum (1-5, 1-5), while Aisha Martin added 21 points.

