Basketball roundup: Wright, Alvarado lead Georgia Tech past No. 16 Florida State

LOCAL

Ferrum 65, Bridgewater 62FERRUM — The Panthers (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) relinquished a 10 point halftime advantage but came back to go ahead on a Carrington Young layup with two minutes remaining to pick up their first conference win.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee hit two foul shots with two seconds to play to provide the final margin of victory.

Ferrum went up by 15 points early in the second half, but the Eagles scored the next 17 points to take the lead.

The Panthers were 10 of 17 (58%) from the charity stripe for the game.

Darius Kemp led all scorers with 20 points, Nick Helton scored 14 points and Madden-McAfee added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Bridgewater (2-2,2-2) was paced by Alec Topper with 15 points and Davis Oliveras with 10.

Radford 54,

USC Upstate 45SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bryonna McClean scored a game high 11 points as the Highlanders (4-7, 4-5 Big South) knocked off the Spartans for the second night in a row.

The Radford defense held USC Upstate (6-13, 3-10) to 29% shooting from the field as it evened its conference record.