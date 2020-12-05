Basketball roundup:

xxx

NOTES

UVa women's game canceled

UVa announced Saturday that Sunday's game at George Washington has been canceled because the Cavaliers are down to just six available players because of injuries.

The Cavaliers used eight players in Thursday's loss to James Madison.

UVa-Wake men ppd.

The ACC announced Friday that the Dec. 16 men's basketball game between Virginia and host Wake Forest has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Wake team.

Wake had announced Monday that it would pause team activities for the rest of the week because of COVID-19 issues. Wake did not play Troy on Wednesday and canceled its Dec. 13 game with Presbyterian.

Wake's Dec. 21 home game with VMI is still on the schedule.

JMU men cancel games

James Madison has canceled three games because of COVID-19 issues.