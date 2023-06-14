Kasey Draper's Roanoke College basketball career is over.

But his basketball career is not.

The former Northside High School and Roanoke College standout will be moving up from NCAA Division III basketball to Division II. He is joining Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts, as a graduate transfer.

"I love a challenge and love competition, so if I can go up a level and have that opportunity to put myself up against some tougher competition, … I'm going to take it," Draper said in a recent interview at the Cregger Center. "Not that the Division III competition isn't great, because it is. … But going to Division II, having that challenge, … that's something that enticed me."

The two-time All-ODAC first-team pick will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wanted to play basketball as long as possible," Draper said. "I saw it as an opportunity to obtain my MBA degree. Academics is important to me, and I saw it as a win-win situation where I could get an extra degree and get an extra year of basketball."

Academics are indeed important to him. He was a first-team Academic All-American and one of Roanoke College's valedictorians.

After four years of nonscholarship basketball, Draper will be getting a basketball scholarship from Assumption.

But the forward still thought long and hard about staying at Roanoke College for his extra year.

"Assumption was giving me a full-ride scholarship … and I was still heavily considering Roanoke … because of the love that I have for this place and all the people that made my experience so special," Draper said.

'Relentless worker'

Draper made the All-Timesland first team and the Class 3 all-state first team as a Northside senior, when he averaged 18.7 points. He made the game-winning free throws with 3.8 seconds left in the Class 3 final, giving the Vikings their first state title.

He picked Roanoke College over Randolph-Macon, Lynchburg and a scholarship offer from Grace College, an NAIA school in Indiana whose athletic director, Chad Briscoe, went to Northside with Draper's mother.

But Draper's mother was battling cancer at the time, so Draper did not want to go far away to school. He said his mother is now in remission and supports his decision to attend Assumption for graduate school.

Draper said he also was offered preferred walk-on spots by James Madison and Liberty when he was in high school. But he opted for the Maroons.

"I figured if I was going to pay to go to college, I might as well play in the process," he said.

Draper started for Roanoke as a freshman, averaging 10.7 points. He said that after that season, Maroons coach Clay Nunley told him it was time for him to become more of a leader and make the Maroons his team.

"We put a lot on his plate very early," Nunley said.

Roanoke had a winning record in each of Draper's four seasons. He averaged 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds as a junior. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds as a senior. As a junior and senior, Draper was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year for men's basketball.

The power forward was one of 10 finalists this year for the Jostens Trophy, which is presented annually to a Division III men’s basketball player from around the nation for his basketball and academic talents and community service.

"He was such a tremendous combination of leader, teammate and worker," Nunley said. "That's just a combination I don't think you find very much of.

"Because he was such a relentless worker, he got better as a 3-point shooter, he got better as somebody who could find angles around the basket to score against bigger guys, he got better defensively."

Draper made 41 3-pointers as a senior.

"That was something that Coach Nunley really instilled in me and really got me to work at," he said. "That opened up the floor for me to do what I was good at, which is driving to the hole, living in that gray area of pull-ups, floaters. Once I hit a couple 3s, they've got to respect it, so … I'm able to get by them, get to the rim or get to the mid-range or find guys that are open."

Draper entered the transfer portal in March. He was proud that schools around the country reached out to him.

Roanoke will be debuting an MBA program this summer, so Draper did think about sticking with the Maroons. He told the Division III schools that reached out to him that if he were going to remain in Division III, it would be with Roanoke.

"I couldn't imagine going to a different Division III school and then playing Roanoke and me being on the [scouting report] for my teammates that are now my brothers," he said.

He said the Roanoke admissions office told him he would not receive any financial aid if stayed at the school for his MBA.

"I had a really good experience here at the Division III level, … but obviously financially, it was easier to go to a school [for] … free," he said.

He received partial scholarship offers from Division II members Catawba and Mars Hill and the full scholarship offer from Assumption.

After visiting Assumption in April, he picked that school over the Maroons.

"It was a really, really hard decision," he said. "I labored over it for a long time just because Roanoke had been such a great experience for me and I love all the people here. It was such a hard place to leave."

Draper, who majored in business administration with a minor in Spanish, graduated with a 4.0 GPA. He was one of seven class valedictorians last month. But because there were so many valedictorians, Draper was given only 90 seconds for his speech at the commencement ceremony.

He won the Harry G. “Doc” Jopson Award this month as the ODACs top male scholar-athlete for the 2022-23 school year in all sports.

"Academics is something that I hold heavy to my heart," he said.

Excited for Division II

Draper hopes playing Division II basketball will give him a better chance to play professionally overseas after his college career concludes.

Assumption went 14-14 overall and 10-10 in the Northeast-10 Conference last season.

"I'm excited for [Division II]," Draper said. "I'm ready for it.

"Definitely a faster-paced style of basketball than the ODAC, so hopefully I'll be able to fit in there because it's very similar to how Northside played."

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Draper figures he will have to switch from power forward to small forward at Assumption because "everyone's a little bit bigger" in Division II.

Assumption coach Scott Faucher said Draper's name in the transfer portal caught his attention because of the quality of ODAC basketball. After watching film of Draper, Faucher figured he could be a good fit for his team's motion offense.

"He's improved a lot as a shooter, so he has the versatility that we were looking for," Faucher said. "[With] his ability to take advantage of smaller matchups in the post and off of driving lanes as well, the more we watched him, the more we thought that he really fit how we played.

"The guys that can really produce at the Division III level, a lot of times that naturally translates to the Division II level, especially older guys that have been around … and have a natural basketball feel.

"We certainly see him being a very valuable member of our team and somebody that can come in here and really impact winning."

Just like he did at Roanoke.