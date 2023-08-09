The Radford men’s basketball team is opening the upcoming season with back-to-back contests against teams coming off 20-win campaigns.

The Highlanders will travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in the season opener on Nov. 6, and then follow that up four days later with a standalone neutral-site matchup against Marshall inside Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier.

Radford won 21 games and advanced to the CBI semifinals last season.

The Highlanders are meeting UNC for the third time in program history.

The Tar Heels defeated Radford in the first round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament and in the 2016-17 regular season.

Radford and Marshall have not met on the hardwood since the 2003-04 season. The Thundering Herd own an 8-1 record against the Highlanders.

The tipoff times and television designation for Radford’s season-opening games have not been announced.

Sayer headlines Radford HOF class

Martin Sayer, the greatest men’s tennis player in Radford history, will be posthumously inducted in the university’s athletics hall of fame with four others in October.

Sayer played at Radford from 2005-09, racked up four Big South Conference player of the year awards and set the program record with 114 singles victories. He served as the Virginia Tech men’s tennis assistant coach when he died July 25.

Sayer will be joined in the class by former softball coach Mickey Dean and former athletes Anthony Walker (men’s basketball), Kristen Shifflett (softball) and Eddie Butler (baseball).

The university’s 20th athletics hall of fame class will be inducted during a ceremony on Oct. 20 inside Kyle Hall.