Former VMI and Chattanooga center Jake Stephens confirmed to the Roanoke Times in a text message Saturday that he is planning to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Stephens was not chosen in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, nonguaranteed contract for the NBA minimum salary. Sacramento will have the option before the regular season of changing his contract to a two-way contract, enabling Stephens to shuffle back and forth between the Kings and their NBA G League affiliate in California. If the Kings waive him from their roster but still want him on their G League team, they would have to pay him a bonus.

Stephens played for the Keydets for four seasons before joining Chattanooga as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

The 7-foot Stephens averaged 19.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks as a VMI senior in the 2021-22 season. He made the All-Southern Conference first team.

He made the All-SoCon first team again this year. He averaged 22.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 17 games for the Mocs in an injury-plagued season.

Stephens will be a summer-league teammate of former Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who has signed a summer-league deal with the Kings. The Mutts news was reported Friday and was announced by Virginia Tech on Saturday.

— Mark Berman

BASKETBALL

Pelicans sign Nolley

Former Virginia Tech, Memphis and Cincinnati standout Landers Nolley II has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, the University of Cincinnati announced Friday.

Nolley was not chosen in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Nolley averaged 15.5 points as a redshirt freshman for the Hokies in the 2019-20 season. He spent the following two seasons at Memphis before transferring to Cincinnati.

He made the All-American Athletic Conference first team as a fifth-year senior this year, when he averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for Cincinnati. He graduated from Cincinnati last month.