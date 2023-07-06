Adam Wardenburg has stepped down as the men's basketball coach at Southern Virginia to become the associate head coach of the women's basketball team at NCAA Division I member Utah Valley.

Wardenburg steered the SVU men's basketball team the past four seasons. He was the SVU women's basketball coach in the 2018-19 season before moving over to the men's side.

This will be Wardenburg's second stint at Western Athletic Conference member Utah Valley. He was an assistant women's basketball coach there for four seasons before taking the SVU women's job.

Wardenburg led SVU to a 14-12 overall record (the team's first winning season at the Division III level) and an 8-6 USA South mark in the 2021-22 season. The team went 13-14 overall and 5-9 in USA South play last season.

Wardenburg steered the SVU women to 21 wins and a spot in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament title game in his lone year in that job. He was named the Mid-Atlantic Region women’s basketball coach of the year.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tech's Brooks hires assistant

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks has announced the hiring of Jauwan Scaife as an assistant coach.

Scaife spent last season as an assistant at his alma mater, Ball State. He has also been an assistant at Southeast Missouri State, Evansville, Murray State and Utah State.

He earned All-Mid-American Conference second-team honors as a Ball State senior in 2013.

Brooks is now back to having three assistants. He had only two assistants last season because George Porcha was let go last fall.

BASEBALL

Bellamy finalists announced

The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the six finalists for its Ray Bellamy Award, which will go to the hall's choice as the 2023 high school player of the year.

The finalists are Heath Andrews of James River, Jesse Brown of Staunton River, Preston Crowl of Franklin County, Trey Ludy of Cave Spring, Mason Self of Christiansburg and Breckin Nace of Jefferson Forest. Self won the honor last year.

Players from schools in the eight counties and three cities served by the hall of fame were eligible for consideration. The winner will be announced in between the games of the July 22 doubleheader for 2023 area high school graduates that will be held at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The hall of fame has also announced the winners of its two scholarships.

Crowl has won the Kelvin Bowles scholarship, which goes to an area senior who has shown great love for the game.

Damien Boyd of Auburn High School has won the Posey Oyler scholarship, which goes to an area player with good character who plans to play college baseball.

The hall also announced that former Ferrum baseball coach and athletic director Abe Naff will be the guest speaker at the hall of fame induction banquet on July 23 at the Salem Civic Center.

ETC.

Lowder, Tuohy earn ACC honors

The ACC announced that Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder has been named the ACC male athlete of the year for the 2022-23 school year, while North Carolina State runner Katelyn Tuohy won the female athlete of the year award.

The awards were voted upon by 81 ACC media members.

Tuohy received 15 votes, edging Clemson softball star Valerie Cagle (13 votes) and Virginia Tech basketball star Elizabeth Kitley (12 votes).

Tuohy won the NCAA individual cross-country championship and helped the Wolfpack win the NCAA team title. She won the Honda Award as the national women's cross-country runner of the year. During the indoor track season, she won the NCAA titles in the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters. She broke the NCAA indoor records in the 3,000 and the mile. She also earned All-America honors in outdoor track.

Lowder, the ACC pitcher of the year, helped Wake reach the College World Series. The All-American went 15-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

Lowder received 30 votes. Duke lacrosse player Brennan O'Neill was second with 14 votes.