Big Man on Campus: Jake Stephens does it all for VMI

LEXINGTON — At 6-foot-11, Jake Stephens is the tallest student at VMI.

So the senior center tries not to screw up on campus.

"People definitely recognize you," Stephens said with a grin. "You're not going to slide by anywhere. You've got to follow all the rules because somebody sees you, they know who it is."

Stephens is a big reason the VMI basketball team is enjoying a second straight winning season. He ranks second in the Southern Conference in scoring (19.3 ppg), rebounding (9.2 rpg) and blocks (2.0 bpg).

He leads the conference in field-goal percentage (55.9%). But the 265-pound Stephens does not only hurt foes in the paint.

He also leads the conference in 3-point field-goal percentage at 48.9% — way up from 31.5% last season.

That's right. A 6-11 center leads the SoCon in 3-point field-goal percentage.

"Coach [Dan] Earl sat me down last offseason and said, 'We want you to become a knock-down shooter. That's a big part where you can improve,’" he said. "It's pretty cool to see the jump.

"I take a lot of pride in 3-point shooting. … I was putting up a thousand shots a day, and you can just see it pay off this season."

If Stephens remains the league leader in both categories after postseason play, he will become the first SoCon player to pull off that feat since Chattanooga forward Brandon Born in the 1993-94 season.

In league play, Stephens is shooting even better — 60.3% from the field and 53% from 3-point territory.

"He's a phenomenal player, … particularly for how we play," Earl said.

VMI leads the nation with an average of 12.6 3-pointers, and Stephens does his part to contribute to the long-range attack. He has made 66 3-pointers this season, ranking seventh in the conference with an average of 2.4 3-pointers per game.

"A lot of teams have a shooting big or a lot of teams have an inside big. Not many teams have both," Stephens said. "They've done a great job with the offense, kind of tailoring it to my play style."

The Bunker Hill, West Virginia, native also ranks sixth in the league minutes (33.1 mpg), eighth in free-throw percentage (78.6%) and ninth in assists (3.3 apg). He was named to the All-SoCon first team Wednesday.

Not bad, considering VMI was his lone Division I scholarship offer.

Earl learned of Stephens the summer before Stephens's senior year of high school. He eyed Stephens that summer when Stephens was playing in an AAU tournament in Florida and liked what he saw.

But Stephens was not 6-11 back then. VMI announced Stephens as being just 6-8 and 230 pounds when he signed with VMI in the fall of his senior year of high school.

"He was skilled. His shot looked good," Earl said. "Now, he's also grown since then. But he had some innate ability. He just had to transform his body. And he's done a wonderful job doing that."

Stephens averaged 7.0 points as a VMI freshman. He averaged 7.1 points as a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, when he was listed at 6-9 and 254 pounds.

"He wanted to pick-and-pop early on because he wasn't strong enough around the basket," he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stephens and the rest of the student body headed home earlier than usual in the spring of 2020. He spent the rest of that spring and the summer working out, adding muscle.

So last season, Stephens was more than just a perimeter threat. At 6-10 and 266 pounds, he was finally able to hold his own in the paint against other post players and either score inside or draw a foul. So VMI threw the ball inside to Stephens much more.

His scoring average doubled to 14.9 points per game last season. His rebounding also improved; he ranked third in the league with an average of 7.8 rebounds. He made the All-SoCon second team.

"He's always been a very good shooter; he spaces the floor. But also to be able to [now] throw it to him on the block — can't say enough about how much he's improved and how valuable he is to us," Earl said. "Now he's kind of that matchup problem where he can go down low and score on guys one-one-one. He draws quite a bit of double-teams and has a good eye for passing it out."

The long-armed Stephens, now 6-11, has again increased his scoring and rebounding as a senior.

"He's kind of made himself into an exceptional player for our level," Earl said. "Spent tremendous amounts of time in the weight room.

"I live … next to the football field, so I'll be out there in the summer with my wife on the porch … and I'll see Jake at 8 o'clock at night, running sprints on his own.

"He drinks water every day, rather than soda or Gatorade. And eats the right way. … Rarely will you find him with a bag of potato chips."

Stephens has helped the Keydets go 16-14 overall and 9-9 in league play this year. The 16 overall wins are the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins are the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14.

But Stephens might be a spectator when the Keydets play in the SoCon quarterfinals Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina.

He suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the team's Feb. 19 upset win at Chattanooga. He has missed the past two games (Wofford and Western Carolina); the Keydets lost both of them.

Stephens was unsure Tuesday if he would be able to play for fifth-seeded VMI on Saturday against fourth-seeded Wofford.

"I've been in there with [the trainer] for hours a day, with the one goal of getting back Saturday," Stephens said. "We're trending in that direction."

"It's still day-to-day," Earl said Tuesday. "He's showing some signs of improvement."

It remains to be seen where Stephens will play next season.

He said he plans to graduate from VMI in May with a degree in computer science.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so Stephens would have to transfer in order to use his extra year of eligibility. All 2020-21 winter-sports athletes were granted an extra year by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

Stephens said he has not yet decided if he will enter the transfer portal or skip the extra season to pursue a pro career.

"I'm going to keep playing. I'm not sure where," he said.

He might be even taller by then.

"I'm stretching out every night, hoping to get to 7 feet," he said with a grin.

