Big South postpones fall sports to spring

There will be no Radford soccer games, volleyball matches or cross-country meets this fall.
The VMI football team won't be kicking off the season at Robert Morris, either.
The Big South announced Wednesday that it is postponing the fall sports season to next spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're particularly concerned about team travel and going to different areas where there is more virus," Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said Wednesday in a phone interview.
COVID-19 testing concerns and the prospect of the NCAA fall championships moving to next spring also led to the Big South decision.
"Collectively as a league, it became apparent that there was no pathway forward in the fall and we needed to regroup and start planning to play in the spring," Lineburg said.
The decision affects only the league's fall teams. Basketball games in the fall semester remain on the schedule.
Although VMI does not belong to the Big South, Wednesday's decision also has ramifications for the Keydets.
Football is among the Big South sports moving to the spring. Robert Morris, which was to open the season against VMI, will be making its debut as a Big South football-only member this school year.
Although the conference football games are being pushed to the spring, the Big South gave its football teams permission to still play their nonleague games this fall.
But Robert Morris was not interested in that option. So VMI's Sept. 5 opener at Robert Morris has been scratched.
"We were looking forward to playing that game," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said.
A Sept. 11 game at Virginia now becomes the Keydets' opener.
"How are we going to deal with [no Robert Morris game]? We're going to say, 'So what. Now what?’" Wachenheim said. "That means, let's get ready for UVa."
The Keydets are down to nine games from their original 11-game schedule.
"I think it's awful late to replace a Sept. 5 game," Wachenheim said.
If Robert Morris had kept the opener with VMI, that contest would have been Robert Morris' only game this fall. Robert Morris' other three nonleague games had already been scratched because those foes' leagues had postponed football.
Robert Morris was originally going to be a football independent this year and not begin playing Big South football until next fall. But the membership timetable wound up being moved up to this school year, so the Colonials have Big South football games to look forward to next spring.
Big South presidents voted Tuesday night to postpone fall sports.
Radford fall athletes learned of the decision in a Radford video conference Wednesday morning.
"They were really disappointed and sad," Lineburg said.
Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said the unknown effects of COVID-19, including cardiac issues, were a factor in the decision.
Kallander said feedback from Big South athletes also contributed to the decision.
"There's a number of questions and concerns our student-athletes have, ranging from health and safety to [NCAA] championship opportunities to … if we're going to use a year of eligibility, are we going to have a full [fall] season or not," Kallander said.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced last week that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.
FCS football has already hit that threshold, and soccer and other Division I fall sports might soon follow. That could result in NCAA fall championships moving to next spring.
"Most all the fall sports are dangerously close to … 50%," Lineburg said. "The thought was if we could move [Big South fall sports] to the spring — a number of these conferences have already announced that they weren't going to play in the fall, they were going to play in the spring — that we might have a chance to crown a Big South champion [next spring] and proceed on to NCAA tournament play."
Kallander said many athletes were not enthused about playing this fall if their season could not culminate in NCAA playoffs this fall.
Big South schools had testing concerns.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced last week that any team in any sport wanting to have a regular season this fall must comply with the in-season testing guidelines the NCAA issued last month.
The NCAA had recommended last month that testing and results should be obtained by schools within 72 hours of a football game kicking off and within 72 hours of the first game of the week for other “high contact risk sports,” including soccer and volleyball.
Those are no longer mere recommendations.
Lineburg said that although Radford was not concerned about the cost of weekly testing, some Big South schools were worried.
"The cost of testing became a factor for a number of schools," Lineburg said,
Some Big South schools were also worried about getting test results back in time.
"Testing turnaround has become a real issue, with labs that are really backed up," Lineburg said. "That became more of an issue that just about anything."
Radford was pleased with the 48-hour turnaround for its tests this summer but was unsure if fall results would be as prompt.
"I'm not sure what it's all going to look like when you have two major campuses within 15 miles of each other coming back," Lineburg said.
A move to the spring could enable schools to switch to rapid testing methods.
"Some kind of a saliva-based testing that could turn around really quickly that is considerably cheaper than what we're doing now, I think that could play a huge role in all of us being able to get up and running again," Lineburg said.
Big South fall teams will still be able to practice this fall.
Also Wednesday, the Big South scrapped fall tournaments for its golf and tennis teams, as well as fall exhibitions in baseball and other spring sports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!