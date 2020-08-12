Big South postpones fall sports to spring

Big South presidents voted Tuesday night to postpone fall sports.

Radford fall athletes learned of the decision in a Radford video conference Wednesday morning.

"They were really disappointed and sad," Lineburg said.

Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander said the unknown effects of COVID-19, including cardiac issues, were a factor in the decision.

Kallander said feedback from Big South athletes also contributed to the decision.

"There's a number of questions and concerns our student-athletes have, ranging from health and safety to [NCAA] championship opportunities to … if we're going to use a year of eligibility, are we going to have a full [fall] season or not," Kallander said.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced last week that if more than 50% of the teams in a sport in a given division choose not play the regular season this fall, that particular NCAA tournament cannot be held this fall.

FCS football has already hit that threshold, and soccer and other Division I fall sports might soon follow. That could result in NCAA fall championships moving to next spring.