Bill Roth, Lauren Sisler teaming up on ESPN bowl telecast

Virginia Tech won't be playing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, but the ESPN telecast of the game will still have a New River Valley flavor.

Virginia Tech professor and former Hokies radio voice Bill Roth will be the play-by-play announcer for the telecast, while Giles High School graduate Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter.

Kent State will face Wyoming in the game, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the famed blue turf of Boise State in Idaho.

"It'll be cold in Boise, but nothing I'm not used to from being from Virginia and experiencing the cold weather that we always did back in the mountains," Sisler said Monday in a phone interview while en route to Boise.

Roth is also looking forward to the assignment.

"I love bowl games," Roth said in a phone interview from Boise. "Bowl games are a celebration of college football."

Roth and Sisler also worked together on ESPN's Camellia Bowl telecast last December in Alabama.

"It's kind of cool to … get that opportunity to work with him again," Sisler said.

Sisler also loves doing bowl games.

"It's fun to be with a lot of these guys, especially in their last swan song," Sisler said. "We have a lot of seniors that we're going to be covering in this upcoming game.

"Being on the field doing those postgame interviews [does] bring a lot of emotion out from the coaches and the players. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year."

Kelly Stouffer will be the analyst for this game.

Roth promises not only good action but also "really good stories" from Sisler.

"She's so good at that," Roth said.

Sisler will try to give the casual viewer reasons to care about Kent State (7-6) and Wyoming (6-6).

"When someone turns on the TV and does not have a team that they're rooting for, I want to bring those storylines to them. I want to make it meaningful to them," Sisler said. "It's my personal goal to give them something to root for.

"[My] approach going into the week, you learn the teams, you figure out the top storylines, you learn about each of the players … and you bring those stories to root for."

The site of the game also provides a reason to watch.

"Who doesn't want to watch a game on the blue field?" Sisler said.

The postgame celebration could be entertaining, too.

"This is the only bowl game where the winning coach gets doused with french fries," Roth said.

Sisler has already done two postseason games this month. She was the sideline reporter for the ESPN2 telecast of James Madison's home FCS quarterfinal win over Montana, as well as for the ESPN2 telecast of JMU's semifinal loss at rival North Dakota State.

"[The game] in the Fargodome between JMU and North Dakota State, that was really fun to witness and watch and be a part of," she said.

Tuesday will mark Sisler's 18th football game this season for ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Sisler, who lives in Alabama, will be heading to the Roanoke area for Christmas. She will then serve as the reporter for ESPN Radio's Peach Bowl broadcast on Dec. 30.

Roth also has some radio bowl broadcasts coming up.

Roth, who was the radio voice of Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball for 27 years, will do the play-by play for Bowl Season Radio's national broadcasts of the Fenway Bowl and the Outback Bowl. Those broadcasts will be heard on Sirius XM radio.

The Fenway Bowl will pit Virginia against SMU at Fenway Park.

"I've never done a game at Fenway Park, so that's exciting," Roth said. "This game could be an amazingly high-scoring game."

This is the 29th straight year that Roth has announced at least one bowl game.

Roth did football games for Westwood One radio, ACC Network Extra and SEC Network Plus during the regular season this year, including the Florida-Georgia clash; two Virginia Tech games; a Pittsburgh home game; and Shane Beamer's debut as South Carolina's coach.

"I'm having more fun than ever," he said.

Roth also mentors future sportscasters as a professor in the communications department in Virginia Tech's College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. In 2019, the sports media and analytics concentration that Roth helped develop was upgraded to a major.

"I get paid to go to Fenway Park to call a game, and then I get hang out with amazingly passionate college students who are succeeding," Roth said.

Roth is excited that some of his students will be broadcasting the Virginia Tech-Duke men's basketball game Wednesday and the Pinstripe Bowl between Virginia Tech and Maryland. Those broadcasts will be for the department's 3304 Sports student multimedia journalism platform, which is on 3304sports.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Sisler also has a second calling.

When she was a Rutgers freshman, her parents died on the same day from what were later ruled accidental overdoses of the opioid fentanyl.

In the coming months, she will again be doing some public speaking and outreach with the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

"Excited about the opportunity to continue working towards what I have been, in terms of building up an awareness and using my story and using what I've gone through in my journey to help other people," she said.

