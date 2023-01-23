Billy Wagner emerges as strong Cooperstown contender

This is the eighth year that former Ferrum College star Billy Wagner has been on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

And for the first time, the Cooperstown folks recently asked the seven-time All-Star reliever to be near his phone Tuesday — the day the new class will be announced — in case the hall of fame needs to reach him with good news.

"That right there tells you you're making some serious strides [in voting]," Wagner said in a recent phone interview.

But don't expect Wagner, who is the baseball coach at The Miller School in Albemarle County, to spend the day staring at his phone.

"I'm not very good at sitting around waiting," he said. "I'm not getting in. … I don't want to miss that call, but I don't want to sit there and wait for nothing, either.

"I doubt that I sit by my phone and wait. I'll probably be at baseball practice. And if my Apple watch rings, … hopefully I have enough reception to pick up."

Holdover candidates Scott Rolen, Todd Helton and Wagner seem to be the top Cooperstown contenders this year. Wagner ranks sixth in major league history with 422 saves.

This is expected to be the sixth straight year that Wagner's vote total rises.

"We've trended well the last couple years," Wagner, 51, said. "It looks like this year will be another big jump. I don't think it will be a big enough jump to get me in this year, but it'll be close. I think I'll be in that 'I can see the light at the end of the tunnel’ type of situation.

"It is fun to experience and to see the trend.

"Hopefully … I'll be real close or maybe this will be the year."

Wagner was named on 51% of the 394 ballots last year, up from 46.4% in 2021 and 31.7% in 2020. Candidates must reach 75% to be elected. Wagner finished seventh last year with 201 votes.

Some voters make their ballots public before the announcement. This year, according to bbhoftracker.com, Wagner was chosen on 73.3% of the 181 ballots that the website has seen. The website reported that Wagner has gained 28 net votes among those 181 ballots, either from voters changing their minds and voting for Wagner this year, or from new Cooperstown voters.

Wagner figures he will get 65-72% of the votes this year. Not bad for someone who received just 10.5% of the votes in his first year of eligibility in 2016.

"I knew [my case] was going to be one of those things that people had to really dive in and look," Wagner said. "When this process began, it was frustrating because there wasn't a very high percentage."

Wagner, who pitched for Ferrum from 1991-93, pitched in the big leagues for Houston and four other teams from 1995 through 2010.

The Tazewell High School graduate will also be able to be on the BWAA ballot in 2024 and 2025. If he is not elected by then, his candidacy will move to the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee of 16 Cooperstown inductees, media members and baseball executives.

He figures he has a better chance than not of eventually getting voted in by the writers.

"These last couple years [on the BWAA ballot] will be a test of my patience," Wagner said. "I really feel like this year or maybe next year will be the year. If it didn't happen, I would be upset and heartbroken."

He had 1,196 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 903 innings. He figures being 97 innings shy of 1,000 career innings has hurt his case. His total would have been higher had he not retired at the age of 39 after the 2010 season, when he had 37 saves for Atlanta.

Foes hit only .187 against Wagner in his career, with a .262 on-base percentage and a .296 slugging percentage. He allowed only 601 hits (just six hits per nine innings) and 300 walks.

But he figures his postseason resume (1-1, three saves and a 10.03 ERA in 11 2/3 innings) has hurt him.

Only eight relievers have ever made the hall of fame.

"There was no real standard, so you just don't know what dominance means [as a candidate who was a closer]," Wagner said. "As a closer, you really don't have an opportunity to create your saves. You can't get saves when you're not on teams that create 60-save opportunities."

The four children of Billy and Sarah Wagner have all become athletes themselves.

Their daughter, Olivia, followed in the basketball footsteps of Sarah, who played basketball for Ferrum.

Olivia is averaging 7.1 points as freshman starting guard for Radford University. Billy and Sarah are regulars at their daughter's home games.

"I've turned into the biggest [women's] basketball fan," Billy Wagner said. "We watch our daughter, of course, but … our life is consumed, when I get back from practice, of watching [telecasts of women's] basketball games."

The Wagners' three sons have followed in Billy's baseball footsteps.

Will Wagner was drafted out of Liberty University by the Astros in 2021 and will be in Houston's major-league spring-training camp this year as a nonroster invitee. Jeremy Wagner will be on the baseball team at Towson this year. Kason Wagner will be a ninth-grader on The Miller School baseball team this year.

"It's not easy to be a Wagner," Billy Wagner said. "Our kids, … they've been late bloomers … [but] they've been under the scrutiny of the Wagner name.

"Not highly touted, … so they've always had to work a little harder. I'm proud of them for all the success they've earned."