Blue Devils get first look at '2020 version' of UVa

For the third straight Saturday, Duke will serve as another team’s opening game when the Blue Devils square off with host Virginia at 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

“I think it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been through,” Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe said at his weekly press conference.

“I doubt this has ever happened in college, where you have no film to study. We know a lot about Virginia, but you’re still not looking at the 2020 version of Virginia.”

The Cavaliers, coming off a Coastal Division title in Bronco Mendenhall’s fourth season as head coach, will face a Blue Devils team that opened the season with a 27-13 loss at Notre Dame, followed by a 26-6 home loss to Boston College.

Virginia, which has won the last five games in the series, originally was scheduled to play at Duke in November, but there have been numerous changes in the ACC schedule as a result of COVID-19.

Attendance for today’s game will include only the families of players, staff members and a small media crew. Parking lots will be mostly empty and no tailgating will be allowed.

In recent years, Mendenhall has spoken of a “fourth side,” which is a reference to the players who cheer on their teammates from the bench.