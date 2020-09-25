Blue Devils get first look at '2020 version' of UVa

For the third straight Saturday, Duke will serve as another team’s opening game when the Blue Devils square off with host Virginia at 4 p.m. at Scott Stadium.
“I think it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever been through,” Blue Devils coach David Cutcliffe said at his weekly press conference.
“I doubt this has ever happened in college, where you have no film to study. We know a lot about Virginia, but you’re still not looking at the 2020 version of Virginia.”
The Cavaliers, coming off a Coastal Division title in Bronco Mendenhall’s fourth season as head coach, will face a Blue Devils team that opened the season with a 27-13 loss at Notre Dame, followed by a 26-6 home loss to Boston College.
Virginia, which has won the last five games in the series, originally was scheduled to play at Duke in November, but there have been numerous changes in the ACC schedule as a result of COVID-19.
Attendance for today’s game will include only the families of players, staff members and a small media crew. Parking lots will be mostly empty and no tailgating will be allowed.
In recent years, Mendenhall has spoken of a “fourth side,” which is a reference to the players who cheer on their teammates from the bench.
“Our emphasis on the fourth side started years ago,” he said, “and it would be remarkable and timely if that ended up being a competitive advantage for us this season.
“Most of my colleagues that I’ve talked to … say the game feels like a scrimmage. What you can hear from opponents — their coaches, the players and all that — is easily identifiable.”
The most compelling matchup could come at the quarterback position, where left-hander Brennan Armstrong will get his first start for Virginia and Duke will send out Chase Brice, a graduate transfer from Clemson, where he backed up first team All-ACC pick Trevor Lawrence in 2019.
“What I’m looking for from Chase is consistency,” said Cutcliffe, sounding as if he could see more from Brice. “The first job a quarterback has is to make the other 10 people around him better. Along with his ability to make plays, we’re looking for consistency.
“The biggest thing is a quarterback should never surprise you with his decision-making.”
Virginia had lost five games to Duke in a seven-game span before Mendenhall took over as coach prior to the 2016 season. Counting a 42-34 victory over the Blue Devils in Mike London’s final season as UVa coach, UVa currently is working on a five-game winning streak against Cutcliffe and Co.
“I think they’re [the Cavaliers] as intricate defensively as any team we play,” Cutcliffe said. “They’ve done a good job of recruiting players. They were Coastal Division champions for a reason a year ago, and they’ve got a lot of players back.
“They’re just challenging for a lot of people. Certainly, we haven’t played as well as we would like against them and Virginia was a team we had been playing well against. So, we’ve got to turn that worm.”
In last year’s game, UVa scored 31 points in the second half and coasted to a 48-14 victory.
Preparation has been different this year as Mendenhall has directed much of his attention toward the coronavirus, a decision that seemingly has kept his players from avoiding a single positive test.
“It’s gone from [taking] the majority of my time — the overwhelming majority of my time — to just helping our team get to Game One safely,” Mendenhall said.
“They’re not mutually exclusive, but I’m spending a lot more time on football.”
