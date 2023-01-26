Bowls to give VMI long snapper Robert Soderholm chance to impress NFL teams

In nationally televised all-star games this week and next, college standouts from around the country will get a chance to impress NFL teams.

But not everyone in Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and next week's Senior Bowl will be from big-name programs.

One of them will be from VMI.

If you watch the two games on the NFL Network, though, it might be hard to spot Robert Soderholm.

After all, he is not a quarterback or linebacker.

He is a long snapper.

You know, the guy that snaps the ball to the punter. The guy that also snaps the ball to the holder on extra-point kicks and field-goal tries.

"As a long snapper, your job is to go unnoticed," Soderholm said in a phone interview. "Whenever we're doing our job perfectly, nobody really notices the long snapper."

But Soderholm is so good at his job that he was invited to play in both upcoming NFL showcases.

"I'm super excited," he said. "There's definitely a level of satisfaction that comes with seeing all your hard work come to fruition."

Soderholm, whose Virginia Military Institute football career concluded two months ago, played for the Keydets the past five seasons. He graduated from VMI last month. Earlier this month, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve in a ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

He is hoping the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will be held at the Rose Bowl in California, and the prestigious Senior Bowl, which will be held on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama, will serve as a springboard to the NFL. He was also invited to the Hula Bowl, which was held earlier this month, but opted to skip that game.

He will be the first VMI football player to play in a major all-star game since Mark Stock made the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl in 1989. Stock, who was a receiver, did go on to play in the NFL.

"It's definitely humbling … to be able to show people that, the way [ex-VMI coach Scott Wachenheim] showed the world we can have a winning season, you can go to VMI and have individual success as well," Soderholm said.

"But … you've got to spend every single waking moment … working to get better. You can't spend your weekends going out, partying. You've got to stay after practice, get extra work in. Stay on the weekends, do extra work. It adds up."

'An athlete'

When he began playing organized football as a kid in Northern Virginia, Soderholm played center. So he was assigned the long-snapping duties as well.

He was switched from center to linebacker at Mountain View High School in Stafford County, but it was his ability as a long snapper that first earned him a spot on the varsity.

Soderholm — actually, Robert Soderholm III — was accepted to VMI as a regular student and reaped an Army ROTC scholarship. He assumed his football days were behind him.

But after Soderholm made his decision to attend VMI, Wachenheim offered him a preferred walk-on spot as a long snapper.

Soderholm snapped for VMI field goals as a true freshman in 2018, then added punt snapping the following year.

Special teams were so important to Wachenheim that in addition to having a special teams coordinator, he also had a specialists coach in recent years. The specialists coach worked with the kickers and punters — and with Soderholm. Former Patrick Henry High School and Virginia punter Nicholas Conte was the specialists coach from the 2019 through 2021 seasons, with Greg Wood taking over that job last year for what turned out to be Wachenheim's final season.

Wood, a former punter, immediately realized in practice how good Soderholm was.

"He snapped that first ball, … he put that thing right on [the punter's] hip, a tight little spiral, the fastest I've ever seen," said Wood, who has been retained as specialists coach by new VMI head coach Danny Rocco.

Soderholm does more than just snap the ball.

Most college teams employ a punting scheme in which the long snapper, after snapping the ball, heads downfield to try to help corral the return man.

But VMI employs an NFL-style punt scheme, so the 6-foot-1, 238-pound Soderholm was responsible for blocking a defensive player after he snapped the ball.

"He's a very strong kid," Wood said. "He can block some of those elite NFL bodies that are going to be rushing [the punter]."

Soderholm hopes his blocking will give him an edge over other NFL long-snapping prospects.

"Once you get to the level where I'm at, everyone can snap a good ball," he said. "It's whether or not you can do that and block at the same time that really distinguishes you.

"I've been very adamant about keeping myself an athlete.

"There's something about taking that guy … who thinks he's going to run you over and just putting him into the ground. … Nobody ever expects that of the long snapper.

"Snapping that ball perfectly 15 yards quickly and then getting your head up and having to block an elite linebacker is no easy feat."

Also makes tackles

Even after snapping the ball and making a block, Soderholm still had coverage responsibilities for the punt-return man. And occasionally, the two did collide.

He made multiple tackles of punt returners in each of past four seasons, including two against Wake Forest last fall.

Soderholm is proud of his "athleticism downfield."

"It's the physicality and the athleticism that I bring to the position that is not regular within it," he said. "Most of the time you see guys that are long snappers, they're big, slow, clunky. ... It's something I without a doubt take pride in, is being an athlete and sort of breaking the mold of what a long snapper should be."

Soderholm considers his career highlight to be a touchdown-saving tackle he made as a sophomore in 2019 against Samford punt returner Montrell Washington, who is now in the NFL. From the opposite side of the field, Soderholm made a beeline for Washington.

"I caught all the way up to him and just hit the crap out of him on the sideline, right in front of Coach Wachenheim," Soderholm said. "That was the tackle that earned me my scholarship."

Soderholm was indeed given a football half-scholarship after that season. His Army ROTC scholarship only covered half his expenses, so he was grateful to also have he football grant.

Soderholm has never played in a VMI game at any position but long snapper. But he has proved his worth.

He was named a Stats Perform first-team FCS All-American in the spring 2021 season, when he helped VMI win the Southern Conference title.

Soderholm was named a second-team FCS All-American by the American Football Coaches Association in the fall 2021 season, when VMI recorded a second straight winning season.

He delayed graduation and took the spring 2022 semester off so he could play last fall as a fifth-year senior, using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was again named a Stats Perform first-team FCS All-American.

The All-SoCon team never had a spot for a long snapper until the past two seasons. Soderholm made the first team both times.

"He is one of the most determined individuals I've ever met," Wood said. "He always put in extra work before and after practice. He takes care of his body better than any kid I've ever coached.

"He really takes this craft of snapping more seriously than anybody I've ever met.

"He is a once in every 10, 20 years kind of kid."

NFL dreams

Because Soderholm graduated last month with a degree in international studies and politics, he can spend this semester focusing on his NFL dreams.

Next week's Senior Bowl is the top showcase game for NFL prospects. NFL scouts, coaches and executives will not only be eyeing the game but also the practices.

The NFL officials will also get to interview the Senior Bowl players. Soderholm will no doubt make a good impression.

Soderholm's U.S. Army Reserve commissioning ceremony took place earlier this month at the National D-Day Memorial. Not only were Soderholm's family members on hand but also Wood and VMI special teams coordinator Chris Moore.

"It was great to … see all that hard work that he put in for five years on the academic and military side pay off," Wood said. "We're just so excited to see it pay off on the athletic side. … I personally believe his journey is going to end on a 53-man [NFL] roster."

Soderholm said that if he does land on an NFL roster in the fall, he will be able to fulfill his military service requirement in the offseason.

He first needs to land in an NFL training camp, either as a draft pick or as an undrafted free agent. The NFL Draft will be held in April.

"To be drafted would be a dream come true," he said. "As a snapper, realistically speaking, it's very likely that it'd be an undrafted free agent kind of deal [instead].

"But with there being a lot of older snappers in the NFL … I wouldn't be surprised if there's opportunity to get drafted."

A good performance in Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl might help.

"I want to make sure I soak in as much as I can but definitely put on a show," he said.