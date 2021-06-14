Bray finishes 7th at Olympic swimming trials

OMAHA, Neb. —Lord Botetourt High School graduate Olivia Bray of the University of Texas finished seventh in the 100-meter butterfly final Monday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Bray had a time of 58.36 seconds in the eight-woman final.

Stanford recruit Torri Huske of Yorktown High School won the race in 55.66 seconds. She broke the American record she had set in Sunday night’s semifinals.

Claire Curzan, a 16-year-old from Cary, North Carolina, finished second (56.43) to grab the other berth in the Tokyo Olympics in the event.

Kate Douglass of UVa was third (56.56) in that race.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 freestyle final in 4:01.27.

UVa star Paige Madden was second (4:04.86) in that event, making her a safe bet for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ex-UVa star and 2016 Olympic medalist Leah Smith was third (4:06.27) in that race.

Madden had finished second (4:05.92) and Smith fourth (4:06.88) in the Monday morning prelims to advance to the eight-woman final. Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis was 28th (4:15.97) in the prelims.