Bray finishes 7th at Olympic swimming trials

OMAHA, Neb. —Lord Botetourt High School graduate Olivia Bray of the University of Texas finished seventh in the 100-meter butterfly final Monday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
Bray had a time of 58.36 seconds in the eight-woman final.
Stanford recruit Torri Huske of Yorktown High School won the race in 55.66 seconds. She broke the American record she had set in Sunday night’s semifinals.
Claire Curzan, a 16-year-old from Cary, North Carolina, finished second (56.43) to grab the other berth in the Tokyo Olympics in the event.
Kate Douglass of UVa was third (56.56) in that race.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won the women’s 400 freestyle final in 4:01.27.
UVa star Paige Madden was second (4:04.86) in that event, making her a safe bet for the Tokyo Olympics.
Ex-UVa star and 2016 Olympic medalist Leah Smith was third (4:06.27) in that race.
Madden had finished second (4:05.92) and Smith fourth (4:06.88) in the Monday morning prelims to advance to the eight-woman final. Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis was 28th (4:15.97) in the prelims.
Michael Andrew won the men’s 100 breaststroke final in 58.73 seconds, with Andrew Wilson second.
Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz was 28th in the women’s 100 backstroke prelims (1:01.66), with teammate Emma Atkinson 35th (1:01.91) and Cave Spring graduate Emma Muzzy of North Carolina State 51st (1:02.68). They did not advance to the 16-woman semis.
Carroll County graduate Forest Webb of Virginia Tech was 43rd in the men’s 100 backstroke prelims (56.01), with UVa’s Sean Conway 48th. They did not make the 16-man semis.
Tech’s Blake Manoff was 32nd in the men’s 200 freestyle prelims (1:49.75). He did not make the 16-man semis.