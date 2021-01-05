 Skip to main content
Bridgewater football coach Mike Clark retiring
Bridgewater football coach Mike Clark retiring

Clark

Bridgewater football coach Mike Clark (right) led his team to the 2001 Stagg Bowl in Salem. Clark, whose team lost that NCAA title game to Mount Union, will retire after the Eagles' spring season.

 The Roanoke Times/file 2001

Bridgewater College announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Clark will retire after the ODAC's spring season, which begins in March.

Offensive coordinator Scott Lemn will succeed him as coach.

The upcoming season, which was postponed from last fall to the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be Clark's 26th year at the helm of the Eagles. The former Virginia Tech and VMI assistant has the longest tenure and the most wins (164) of any active college football coach in the commonwealth.

Clark has led BC to six ODAC titles, including the 2019 crown, and seven NCAA playoff berths. The Eagles advanced to the Stagg Bowl — the NCAA Division III title game — in Salem in 2001 and made the semifinals in 2003.

