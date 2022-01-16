Bridy is staying at VMI, while Herres picks Richmond

Korey Bridy, who led the VMI football team in rushing the past two seasons, withdrew from the transfer portal Sunday.

Bridy, who had been talking to other schools about becoming a graduate transfer, has decided to delay graduation so he can remain with the Keydets for his extra season of eligibility.

"I wanted to come back and finish my career here at VMI, where it all started," Bridy said Sunday in a phone interview. "I'm here with my brothers. … We won the SoCon championship [last spring], but we feel like we still have more to be done here."

Meanwhile, VMI star receiver Jakob Herres has decided to join Richmond as a graduate transfer.

Herres plans to graduate from VMI in May. Transferring to Richmond will reunite him with former Keydets quarterback Reece Udinski and former VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh.

"The additions of Cosh and Reece were really huge," Herres said Sunday in a phone interview. "We can continue some momentum that we've had in the past."

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use their extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Herres and Bridy were among a number of VMI seniors who entered the transfer portal in November after the Keydets' season ended.

Bridy had planned to take 18-21 credits during the spring semester and graduate from VMI in May. He will instead will put off some courses until the fall and add a minor to delay graduation so he can play for VMI as a fifth-year senior in the fall.

Bridy said he talked with FCS members Kennesaw State, Charleston Southern and Robert Morris about transferring before deciding to remain a Keydet.

"I felt like VMI gave me the best opportunity to go play and try to make it to the [NFL]," he said.

Bridy ran for 344 yards as a junior last spring, helping the 6-2 Keydets win the Southern Conference title and earn their first FCS playoff berth.

He rushed for 654 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games for the 6-5 Keydets last fall.

Bridy injured the Lisfranc ligament in his foot in an Oct. 9 win over Chattanooga and missed the following game against Mercer. He returned for the next two games before deciding to have season-ending surgery. He missed the final two games.

"I got injured … and I didn't finish the way I wanted to, so this is my opportunity to come back and do it the way it should be done," he said.

Bridy said he might miss spring practice because of his rehab but expects to be 100% by this summer.

Herres had 80 catches for 978 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior last spring, earning FCS All-America honors.

He had 47 catches for 500 yards and five TDs in eight games last fall. He missed one game with a shoulder injury and missed the final two games with a sprained ankle.

The 6-foot-4 Herres wound up nine catches shy of breaking the VMI career record in receptions and 86 yards short of breaking the VMI career mark for receiving yards.

Instead of entering this year's NFL Draft, he hopes to boost his stock as a graduate transfer.

"The extra year to develop my body and develop myself as a football player, I think it'll be very helpful in helping me get to that next level," he said.

Herres said he talked with FBS and FCS schools after entering the portal. But he decided to follow Cosh to Richmond.

"Since Cosh got the [Richmond] job, in the back of my head I kind of knew what was going to be the final decision," Herres said. "Being in the [Air Raid] offense and not having to learn a new playbook — I pretty much know everything about the offense. Cosh is a great coach and I have the utmost trust in him."

Cosh left VMI last month to become Richmond's offensive coordinator. Cosh spent two years as VMI's receivers coach before spending the past two seasons as VMI's offensive coordinator.

Udinski spent four years at VMI before joining Maryland last season as a graduate transfer. He played in only three regular-season games for Maryland. Richmond announced early this month that Udinski would be joining the Spiders for his final college season.

"It'll be easy to get back to Reece. It'll take just a couple balls," Herres said.

