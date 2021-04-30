Buckingham flips from Radford to UNC Greensboro

With men's basketball coach Mike Jones having left Radford for UNC Greensboro, guard De’Monte Buckingham has changed his mind about transferring to Radford. Buckingham tweeted Friday that he has signed with UNC Greensboro instead.

Buckingham, who is from the Richmond area, earned Atlantic 10 rookie of the year honors at Richmond before transferring to Cal State Bakersfield. He had signed in early April to play for Radford as a graduate transfer next season. But Jones left Radford on April 19 to take the UNCG job.

Buckingham and Jones' two other April signees at Radford, Robert Morris transfer Dante Treacy and Link Year Prep (Missouri) forward Jalen Breath, were granted releases from their letters-of-intent after Darris Nichols replaced Jones.

Buckingham is not the only one following Jones to his new school. Breath tweeted last weekend that he has signed with UNC Greensboro.

