Burst pipe at Cregger Center has Roanoke College basketball teams on the move

Because of a burst pipe, there will be no more basketball played at Roanoke College's Cregger Center this season.

A burst pipe caused damage to the Cregger Center court. So for the rest of the season, the Roanoke College men's and women's basketball teams will play in their former gym — the Bast Center.

Roanoke College athletic director Scott Allison said the cost to repair the court has not yet been determined.

"It's certainly not going to be cheap," he said in a phone interview. "We're still in the process of working out a time to do the repairs."

He said a pipe in a storage area behind the Cregger Center bleachers burst during the chilly Christmas weekend.

"Lots of pipes burst in Southwest Virginia during that weekend," Allison said.

But no games were initially affected.

"We caught the leak, got everything cleaned up," Allison said. "We thought we dodged a bullet."

So the men's basketball team was still able to hold its Cregger Invitational tournament at the Cregger Center from Dec. 29-30, as well as a Jan. 4 home game against Eastern Mennonite. The women's basketball team was still able to hold its Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic at the Cregger Center from Dec. 29-30, as well as home games on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4.

But buckling was noticed last week on the inbounds area of an end line (which is behind the basket). The buckling had not been there previously, but water had seeped under the western end of the floor. Less than a third of the court was damaged.

"[It is] just an area of the court, but enough to where it makes it unsafe to play basketball," Allison said.

So the men's and women's basketball teams' home doubleheader last Saturday was moved to the Bast Center.

The college undertook some drying measures in hopes that no other games would have to be moved, but that did not turn out to be the case.

"We had a couple companies in here helping us to try to dry it out," Allison said. "We were running air through the floor, trying to dry out any water that could have been there. It was a yeoman's effort and I think we made some progress, but right now the progress is not quite enough to get it completely dry and get those swellings … to come back down."

So the college announced Wednesday that the remaining men's and women's basketball home games would have to be played at the Bast Center. So that is where the women's basketball team's loss to Guilford took place Wednesday night.

Five more men's games and four more women's games will be affected.

The men's and women's basketball teams had moved from the Bast Center to the $34 million Cregger Center when the new building opened in the summer of 2016.

Fortunately for the Maroons, the 2,000-seat Bast Center remained part of the campus and can become the teams' home for the rest of the season.

"This is certainly an unfortunate situation. We feel for our kids. At the same time, we feel pretty good and somewhat blessed to have the Bast Center," Allison said. "It's still in pretty good shape."

Saturday's inaugural home match of the college's new men's volleyball team will also be moved to the Bast Center.

After Saturday, the men's volleyball team won't have another home match until March 21. It remains to be seen if other volleyball matches will have to be moved.

The wrestling team also uses the Cregger Center for its home matches, but that squad was not affected because it does not use the entire court.

"They don't have to use that whole area," Allison said. "We'll protect that area to make sure that people watch their step there, but the mat doesn't reach out that far. We can limit activity to that."