Bye week is 'much needed' for VMI football team

Wachenheim said Johnson is likely to play in the next game, while the odds that Herres and Haney play in the next game are 50-50. He said Bridy is a longer shot to play in next week's game, although it is a possibility.

Why was that Chattanooga game so physical?

The NCAA granted Division I football players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Mocs — unlike VMI, which does not have a graduate school — benefited.

Chattanooga has three players in their seventh college season and 11 players in their sixth season. The Mocs have 14 players in their fifth season.

"We're sending young men out that are younger than that," Wachenheim said. "If a 24- or 25-year-old's playing against a 17-year-old, that's a huge advantage. The NCAA is designed to make a level playing field and make things fair. Although it is fair for a young man whose season was disrupted by COVID to give him another season, is it unfair to that 17-year-old that has to compete against him?

"That's an interesting dilemma that nobody thought about. I didn't even think about it until now. The Chattanooga game was a more physical game for us because they have 28 players on their roster that are fifth-year guys or higher."