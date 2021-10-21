Bye week is 'much needed' for VMI football team

This is a bye week for the VMI football team, and it comes at an ideal time for the Keydets.
VMI (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) showed in last weekend's 45-7 victory at Mercer that it could win without injured receiver Jakob Herres and injured running back Korey Bridy.
But the bye week gives the two standouts more time to get healthy. The 21st-ranked Keydets are idle until they host Samford on Oct. 30.
"Much needed," VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said of the bye week. "We're beat up. We need some time to heal."
Herres, who earned FCS All-America honors last season, missed last weekend's game with an upper-body injury. He was hurt in the first half of the Oct. 9 overtime win over Chattanooga and left that game early in the third quarter.
Bridy missed last weekend's game with a lower-body injury. He also was hurt in the Chattanooga game, but he was able to finish that game.
Starting linebacker Carter Johnson and starting defensive end Jaylon Haney also were injured in that Chattanooga game. Both missed last weekend's game.
Wachenheim said Johnson is likely to play in the next game, while the odds that Herres and Haney play in the next game are 50-50. He said Bridy is a longer shot to play in next week's game, although it is a possibility.
Why was that Chattanooga game so physical?
The NCAA granted Division I football players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Mocs — unlike VMI, which does not have a graduate school — benefited.
Chattanooga has three players in their seventh college season and 11 players in their sixth season. The Mocs have 14 players in their fifth season.
"We're sending young men out that are younger than that," Wachenheim said. "If a 24- or 25-year-old's playing against a 17-year-old, that's a huge advantage. The NCAA is designed to make a level playing field and make things fair. Although it is fair for a young man whose season was disrupted by COVID to give him another season, is it unfair to that 17-year-old that has to compete against him?
"That's an interesting dilemma that nobody thought about. I didn't even think about it until now. The Chattanooga game was a more physical game for us because they have 28 players on their roster that are fifth-year guys or higher."
VMI has only two fifth-year seniors. Five starters on last spring's VMI team had to join other schools as graduate transfers to use their extra year of eligibility this season.
Yet VMI is winning this season despite that disadvantage.
"This team is built on grit," Wachenheim said. "This team has a very tight brotherhood. … When you love your teammate, you're willing to fight till the bitter end."
The Keydets jumped back into both FCS Top 25 polls this week after two weeks of being unranked. VMI is No. 21 in the Stats Perform media poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll.
VMI's win, coupled with East Tennessee State suffering its first loss last weekend at the hands of Chattanooga, enabled the defending champion Keydets to move back into a tie for first place in the SoCon standings.
The Keydets, 14th-ranked ETSU and Mercer are 3-1 in league play. Furman and Chattanooga are right behind at 2-1. VMI would win the league's automatic NCAA playoff bid by winning its final four games.
Bridy has rushed for a team-high 614 yards this season, but the Keydets did not miss him last weekend. VMI rushed for 330 yards in the win at Mercer — the Keydets' highest total since a November 2009 game against Old Dominion.
"It says a lot for our offensive line, they physicality that they're playing with," Wachenheim said.
Rashad Raymond, who started in Bridy's place, ran for 168 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries.
"[Against Chattanooga] we had a fourth-and-1 and we gave him the ball and he didn't make it," Wachenheim said. "I felt he could have ran harder, with his eyes up, with lower pads and finished that run and got us that first down. To Rashad's credit, he took accountability.
"Last week he practiced with a renewed sense of purpose. … He ran [at Mercer] with lower pads, he ran with his eyes up and he ran hard."
Backup running back Hunter Rice, a true freshman who graduated from Lord Botetourt, rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
"He's got great vision," Wachenheim said. "He runs with low, square pads and he always pushes the pile forward. From Day 1 that he's been here, when he started scrimmaging, I said, ‘Wow, we've got a back that's pretty good.’"
The VMI defense did not miss Johnson and Haney last weekend.
The Keydets held Mercer to 200 yards of total offense, including 23 rushing. VMI forced three turnovers, including an interception that cornerback Alex Oliver returned for a touchdown. The Mocs went three-and-out on eight series.
"The defense played their butts off," Wachenheim said.