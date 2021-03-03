 Skip to main content
Campbell-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s Basketball

Thursday

Big South semifinal

No. 3 seed Campbell at No. 2 seed Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (stremaing)

Records: Campbell 16-9; Radford 15-11

Notes: Campbell has won eight straight games. The Camels have not lost since losing twice to visiting Radford in January. Radford won 97-91 in triple overtime on Jan. 20 and won 67-61 the following night. … The Camels feature All-Big South second-team picks Cedric Henderson (15.6 ppg) and Jordan Whitfield (14.6 ppg). … Radford has beaten Campbell four straight times. … The winner of this game will face Thursday's Longwood-Winthrop winner in Sunday's final. If top seed Winthrop loses Thursday and Radford wins Thursday, the title game will be held at Radford.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

