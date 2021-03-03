Campbell-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Campbell has won eight straight games. The Camels have not lost since losing twice to visiting Radford in January. Radford won 97-91 in triple overtime on Jan. 20 and won 67-61 the following night. … The Camels feature All-Big South second-team picks Cedric Henderson (15.6 ppg) and Jordan Whitfield (14.6 ppg). … Radford has beaten Campbell four straight times. … The winner of this game will face Thursday's Longwood-Winthrop winner in Sunday's final. If top seed Winthrop loses Thursday and Radford wins Thursday, the title game will be held at Radford.