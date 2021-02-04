Cancellation of Division III winter championships disappoints athletes

The Roanoke men's basketball team has gotten off to a great start this season.
But no matter how many games the Maroons win, their season will not culminate with an appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee announced Wednesday night the cancellation of the NCAA Division III winter sports championships because of low participation numbers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
So although their season will continue, area Division III teams and athletes will not have a shot at competing next month in the Division III tournaments for basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field.
"You could start to see the writing on the wall for the last couple weeks with the number of teams that were opting out," Roanoke men's basketball coach Clay Nunley said Thursday. "The feeling was that there just wasn't going to be enough teams to be able to justify doing the tournament.
"Certainly you would like to have a [NCAA] tournament if you're playing games, but I understand it. It's just such a different time right now."
This is the second straight year that no NCAA Division III champions will be crowned in the winter sports. The 2020 NCAA winter and spring sports championships were canceled last March because of the pandemic.
Wednesday's announcement was bad news for Ferrum wrestler Mario Vasquez, who earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAAs. Now a graduate student, this is his final season.
"It was my last go-round at the title. … It's devastating," Vasquez said. "It also teaches me a lesson as far as being grateful for my opportunities. … Like we all know now, it can be taken away from you in a split second."
Washington and Lee senior swimmer Patrick Sullivan earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA meet. He was one of eight W&L swimmers who had qualified for last year's NCAAs, which were canceled the week before the meet was to be held.
Now he won't have a chance at an NCAA title this year, either.
"It's definitely disappointing to have it canceled like that," Sullivan said. "I was hopeful, but it was not surprising.
"It was tougher last year than this year, just because last year was pretty abrupt."
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee accepted the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel the NCAA Division III winter sports championships.
The Division III Championships Committee had surveyed Division III schools last month to see how many schools planned to compete in the minimum number of games, meets and matches required by the NCAA to be eligible for the NCAA winter tournaments.
• The committee wanted at least 60% of the 416 Division III men's basketball programs and 430 women's basketball programs to compete this winter. But only 48.6% of the men's teams and 46.2% of the women's teams replied that they would be doing so.
• The committee also set a 60% threshold for the 238 Division III men's swimming and 265 women's swimming programs. But only 43.1% of the men's teams and 42% of the women's teams planned to compete this winter.
• There was also a 60% threshold for the 291 Division III men's indoor track and 297 women's indoor track programs, but only 48.4% of the men's teams and just 49.3% of the women's teams planned to compete.
• The threshold was 70% for the 109 men's wrestling teams, but only 61.8% of the teams planned to compete.
• Men's and women's ice hockey fell short of the 70% standard as well. So those tournaments also were canceled.
"This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so,” Division III Presidents Council chairperson Fayneese Miller, the president of Hamline University, said in an NCAA statement. "However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”
In the ODAC, Hollins and Guilford are not competing in women's basketball this season, while Hollins, Emory & Henry and Hampden-Sydney are not competing in indoor track and field.
On Thursday, Emory & Henry announced its wrestling team decided to opt out of the rest of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. The team had competed in the first two meets of its inaugural season before pausing activities last month because of positive cases and contact tracing.
The Roanoke men's basketball team is 4-1 overall and 4-0 in ODAC play.
The ODAC men's basketball tournament is set for next month, but an automatic bid to the NCAAs will no longer be at stake.
"There are other things to be motivated about when you step on the floor," Nunley said. "Even if there's not an NCAA tournament to play for, if that means there's a chance to compete to win the ODAC or just to compete to win a particular game, that's reason enough to be excited to play, and our guys will shift their mindset."
Ferrum wrestling coach Ryan Riggs said he was saddened by Wednesday's news.
"I feel for our seniors and the team because we had multiple guys ranked and in the hunt for the opportunity to be a national champion, All-Americans," Riggs said before practice Thursday.
W&L men's and women's swimming coach Kami Gardner said she saw Wednesday's news coming and tried not to make the NCAAs the focus of this season.
"All year we tried to refocus on … making sure the kids see that there was a lot more value to this sport and this team than just simply All-Americans and NCAA championships," she said before practice Thursday.
The NCAA had previously granted all Division III athletes this school year an extra year of eligibility.
But Vasquez does not plan to wrestle for Ferrum next season.
"This is the end for me," he said. "It's a lot of hard training. I'm ready to start coaching the athletes now."
Sullivan does not plan to return to the W&L pool next year.
"I'm kind of ready to … start getting into the real world," he said.
In August, the Division III Presidents Council canceled the Division III fall sports championships for this school year because of the pandemic “and related administrative and financial challenges.” The ODAC will still hold its delayed fall season this semester.