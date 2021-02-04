Cancellation of Division III winter championships disappoints athletes

Wednesday's announcement was bad news for Ferrum wrestler Mario Vasquez, who earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAAs. Now a graduate student, this is his final season.

"It was my last go-round at the title. … It's devastating," Vasquez said. "It also teaches me a lesson as far as being grateful for my opportunities. … Like we all know now, it can be taken away from you in a split second."

Washington and Lee senior swimmer Patrick Sullivan earned All-America honors at the 2019 NCAA meet. He was one of eight W&L swimmers who had qualified for last year's NCAAs, which were canceled the week before the meet was to be held.

Now he won't have a chance at an NCAA title this year, either.

"It's definitely disappointing to have it canceled like that," Sullivan said. "I was hopeful, but it was not surprising.

"It was tougher last year than this year, just because last year was pretty abrupt."

The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee accepted the recommendation from the Division III Championships Committee to cancel the NCAA Division III winter sports championships.