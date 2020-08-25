Carlos Basham Jr., Caleb Farley earn AP preseason All-America honors

Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America second team Tuesday.
The second team also included former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who has opted out of playing this season. He is training for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The preseason first and second teams were selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those, like Farley, who had already opted out of the season. Voters were also asked to consider players from teams that had postponed football to the spring semester.
Basham, a fifth-year senior defensive end, had previously been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Street & Smith's, Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports preview magazines.
ESPN's Todd McShay projected this month that Basham will be taken by Cleveland with the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft next April.
Basham made the All-ACC first team last fall. He ranked second in the ACC last year with 11 sacks — the second-best single-season total in Wake history. He also ranked second in the ACC in tackles for loss (18) and forced fumbles (three). He has had a tackle for loss in 18 straight games — the longest active streak in the country.
Basham was a two-time All-Timesland first-team pick at Northside.
Farley announced last month he was opting out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He had previously been named a preseason second-team All-American by Street & Smith's and a preseason third-team All-American by Athlon Sports.
McShay projected this month that Farley will be taken by Philadelphia with the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft next April.
Farley made the All-ACC first team as a third-year sophomore last fall, when he led the ACC in passes defended (16) and ranked second in interceptions (four).
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines the preseason All-America first team.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Oregon tackle Penei Sewell were among 11 players selected to the first team who are not slated to play this fall. Parsons is opting out, while Sewell and the Ducks will be playing in the spring semester.
Along with Parsons, Purdue's Rondale Moore (selected as an all-purpose player), Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman were first-team All-America opt outs.
Twelve second-team All-Americans will also not play in the fall, including Farley and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Buckeyes will be playing in the spring semester.
The results show just how much star power will be missing from this pandemic-altered college football season.
In addition to Lawrence, other preseason first-team All-Americans of note who will be in action this fall include Clemson running back Travis Etienne; Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard; LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase; Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson; and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco.
Other names of note on the second team include Miami defensive end, Quincy Roche, a graduate transfer from Temple, and North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
