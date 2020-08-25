Carlos Basham Jr., Caleb Farley earn AP preseason All-America honors

Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America second team Tuesday.

The second team also included former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, who has opted out of playing this season. He is training for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The preseason first and second teams were selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players — even those, like Farley, who had already opted out of the season. Voters were also asked to consider players from teams that had postponed football to the spring semester.

Basham, a fifth-year senior defensive end, had previously been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Street & Smith's, Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports preview magazines.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected this month that Basham will be taken by Cleveland with the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft next April.

Basham made the All-ACC first team last fall. He ranked second in the ACC last year with 11 sacks — the second-best single-season total in Wake history. He also ranked second in the ACC in tackles for loss (18) and forced fumbles (three). He has had a tackle for loss in 18 straight games — the longest active streak in the country.