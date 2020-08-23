Carroll County grad Sydney Nester making impact with N.C. State softball

"In her freshman year, she got her change-up picked [up on] too much — and some other grips," Brad Nester said.

Nester not only entered her sophomore season with better mechanics but also with a different mentality.

"She grew a lot mentally, being tougher — and also more confident," Wilkinson said.

'Crazy' change-up

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Nester tied for second in the ACC and tied for 21st nationally with her 10 wins this year. She ranked second in the ACC and tied for 40th nationally with her 89 strikeouts.

In high school, Nester overpowered batters with her riseball and fastball. But in college, her change-up has become her best pitch.

"In college, I'm not really considered on the top end of the speed scale. I really have to use my movement, my off-speed pitches to my advantage," she said. "In high school, it was more just blow it by them."

Nester's repertoire also includes a riseball, curve and screwball.

She has been clocked in the mid-60s, providing a good contrast to the change-up.

"When it's on, it's … crazy," she said of the change-up. "It's very fun to watch."