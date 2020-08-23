Carroll County grad Sydney Nester making impact with N.C. State softball

Sydney Nester used to be the best softball pitcher in Timesland.
She has now become one of the better pitchers in the ACC.
Nester was a standout at Carroll County High School, earning Timesland pitcher of the year honors three times.
The right-hander now stymies hitters for North Carolina State. She blossomed as a sophomore during the abbreviated 2020 season, when she went 10-4 with a 3.24 ERA, 89 strikeouts and 32 walks in 86 1/3 innings.
Having a different mindset than she had as a freshman paid off.
"[It was] wanting the ball in every situation, good and bad, just kind of being the go-to person on the mound. Wanting to be dominant," Nester said this month in a phone interview.
Last April — after the season came to a sudden halt in March because of the coronavirus pandemic — Softball America ranked Nester No. 87 on its list of the top 100 players in the country for the 2020 season.
Two months ago, D1softball.com rated Nester the No. 39 pitcher in the nation based on its analytics assessment of the 2020 season (Virginia Tech ace Keely Rochard ranked No. 1).
"Sydney had an incredible season," State pitching coach Chelsea Wilkinson said. "That's why she pitched so much — she was just rolling.
"She was just carrying herself different this year."
Double major
As a ninth-grader, Nester led Carroll County to first state championship in any sport. She went 19-0 with 224 strikeouts and a 0.82 ERA that year. She threw a two-hit shutout in the Group 4A state title game in June 2015.
Later that month, she verbally committed to N.C. State after reaping a full scholarship.
She went 18-1 with 263 strikeouts and a 0.45 ERA as a sophomore. She went 18-1 with 239 strikeouts and a 0.51 ERA as a junior.
But Nester did not pitch for the Cavaliers as a senior.
Nester graduated high school in December 2017. She spent the spring semester taking classes at Wytheville Community College.
Graduating early not only gave her more time to get ready for college softball with her private pitching coach, L.B. Bailey, but also benefited her academically.
Thanks to taking some dual-credit courses in high school and because of her semester of community college, Nester was a sophomore academically when she enrolled at N.C. State.
So she is on track to graduate next May with a bachelor's degree in sport management. She plans to graduate with a second bachelor's degree, in communications, in May 2022.
"Graduating early [from high school] was something that has helped me out in the long run," Nester said.
'Unmatched' work ethic
Nester went 14-8 with a 3.37 ERA, 153 strikeouts and 84 walks as a freshman in 2019, when she ranked second on the squad in innings (149 2/3).
"Throwing in the ACC is very tough," she said. "You've got to be mentally sharp and locked in at all times — every batter."
She pitched a complete-game victory over nationally ranked Arizona in her second college start.
"I was just craving that feeling, winning against high-caliber teams," Nester said. "I wanted more of that. … I finished up freshman year … ready to do what it took to be the ace."
Before Nester headed home last summer, Wilkinson advised Nester and Nester's father, Brad, what she needed to do to improve.
"Her work ethic is unmatched," Wilkinson said. "Her and her dad, they worked their tails off. Those two, they make a great team."
Father and daughter worked on her footwork last summer to improve her velocity.
"Trying to get a little more explosion," Brad Nester said.
They also worked on hiding the ball until it came out of her hand.
"In her freshman year, she got her change-up picked [up on] too much — and some other grips," Brad Nester said.
Nester not only entered her sophomore season with better mechanics but also with a different mentality.
"She grew a lot mentally, being tougher — and also more confident," Wilkinson said.
'Crazy' change-up
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Nester tied for second in the ACC and tied for 21st nationally with her 10 wins this year. She ranked second in the ACC and tied for 40th nationally with her 89 strikeouts.
In high school, Nester overpowered batters with her riseball and fastball. But in college, her change-up has become her best pitch.
"In college, I'm not really considered on the top end of the speed scale. I really have to use my movement, my off-speed pitches to my advantage," she said. "In high school, it was more just blow it by them."
Nester's repertoire also includes a riseball, curve and screwball.
She has been clocked in the mid-60s, providing a good contrast to the change-up.
"When it's on, it's … crazy," she said of the change-up. "It's very fun to watch."
"She has a really, really good change-up that keeps hitters off balance," Wilkinson said. "She can throw it any count, any situation."
The Wolfpack was 15 minutes from leaving for a March road trip to Virginia Tech — Nester's bags were already on the bus — when the ACC suspended all athletic activities. Five days later, the rest of the ACC spring sports season was canceled.
"That [Tech series] was something I'd been craving," Nester said. "I'd been waiting for that weekend a long time."
State finished 19-6 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.
"It was super unfortunate that our team couldn't finish the season," Nester said. "We could've done some serious damage in the postseason."
Nester headed home in March. During the pandemic, she pitched to her father four or five times a week at an area batting cage. She also worked out in her garage until gyms reopened and she was able to left weights at the Carroll Wellness Center.
She was excited to finally return to campus this month.
The school year began Aug. 10 at State. But the university announced last week that beginning Monday, it would move undergraduate classes to online-only for the rest of the fall semester because of an increase in COVID-19 infections in the State community. The campus remains open, as does on-campus housing.
The Wolfpack — whose coaching staff includes new graduate assistant and former Radford University infielder Hunter Mundy — will begin practice this week in small groups.
Nester is looking forward to the 2021 season — and to the 2022 and 2023 campaigns as well.
The NCAA granted 2020 spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility to make up for the premature end to their seasons. So Nester plans to pitch in 2023 as a graduate student while pursuing a master's degree.
"Two more years of college is not enough," she said. "I'm going to take a fifth year."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!