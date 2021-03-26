 Skip to main content
Celtics trade ex-Radford star Green to Bulls
NBA

Celtics trade ex-Radford star Green to Bulls

Green

Former Radford University standout Javonte Green has been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team deal.

 Associated Press, File February

Former Radford University star Javonte Green was shipped from the Boston Celtics to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team trade Thursday.

Chicago acquired Troy Brown Jr. from the Washington Wizards and both Green and Daniel Theis from Boston. Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchison went from the Bulls to the Wizards, while Moe Wagner was sent from the Wizards to the Celtics. Boston will also receive Luke Kornet from the Bulls.

Green is in his second NBA season. The guard averaged 4.2 points and 13.8 minutes in 27 games with Boston this season. He averaged 3.4 points and 9.8 minutes in 26 games for Boston last season, when he became the first ex-Highlander to ever make an NBA regular-season roster.

Green played for Radford from 2011-15. He was a two-time All-Big South first-team pick and was named the league’s defensive player of the year as a senior. 

