Changes made after winless season paved way for VMI football success

In 2017, the VMI football team did not win a game.
This season, the Keydets are unbeaten, nationally ranked and closing in on the first FCS playoff bid in their history.
"Since the end of the August, this is what we've really been working for," junior receiver Jakob Herres said of the team's success in a phone interview Tuesday. "It's just really great to see the fruits of our labor paying off. I'm just so happy for everybody on the team, including the coaches — they've been through a lot as well.
"A lot more people are bought in now. Everybody wants to win. We don't really have any losers on the team. Everybody really wants this more than anything."
In this delayed, abbreviated season, VMI is 5-0 overall for the first time since 1960. The Keydets, who are ranked No. 10 in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, have clinched their first winning season since 1981 (which was their final year of major-college football).
"Our goal was to compete in as many games as we could compete in safely," coach Scott Wachenheim said. "The attitude of the young men [is], 'So what. Now what?’ We're going to persevere."
Changes that Wachenheim made after that 2017 season have paved the way for this year's success.
The 2017 season was Wachenheim's third year at the helm of the Keydets. VMI went 0-11 overall and 0-8 in the Southern Conference.
"Something had to change," said Wachenheim, who was Virginia's offensive line coach before taking the VMI job. "The first thing that had to change was me. So I took a long, hard look at myself. Read a lot of books on emotional intelligence and wanted to change the type of head coach I was.
"I'm a very aggressive, competitive coach. … An offensive line coach can coach one way. A head coach has to coach another way. I wanted to save emotional energy for times that they were needed, so I've cut way back on the emotionalism that I used as a coach. I still am very competitive and very emotional, but I try to time that for when it's best needed for the football team.
"The other thing is I took a step back and delegated more. I thought I was trying to do too much. Let my coordinators do what I hired them to do."
He also read the book "Culture Defeats Strategy," by a high school football coach in Texas named Randy Jackson.
"He felt to be successful in modern day football, the culture couldn't be dictated by the head coach, which was what was done when I was a player and [at] every staff I've worked on and was what I did the first three years here," Wachenheim said. "I wanted to empower the leaders of our team to take a more active leadership role."
So Wachenheim broke the team into 14 groups, with 14 "squad leaders."
In addition to each squad getting together, the entire team assembled every Wednesday to come up with the team culture, mission statement and core values.
"We came [up] with grit, brotherhood and purpose for our core values," Wachenheim said. "Our mission statement was 'Ten Toes Down,’ which means to be alert, stand firm in your faith, act like a man, be strong and do everything in love.
"I've seen a change since that day. I've seen a more committed team. I think it's paid off. It took three years to get to this point from that point."
VMI also changed the team's offense after the 2017 season. The Keydets installed the no-huddle, pass-happy Air Raid offense.
"In our league, [almost] every team but us ... runs some version of the option [offense]," Wachenheim said. "The Air Raid offense … gives us something different. We can play with tempo, which I think our team can be in better physical condition [for] because of the military leadership training they get here."
The team's new offense debuted in the 2018 season, which also was Reece Udinski's first year as the starting quarterback.
VMI went just 1-10 in 2018, with the lone win coming against a Division II team.
The next year, VMI had a stunning turnaround.
Udinski was more accurate in 2019 than he was in 2018, and VMI developed a credible ground game to go with his passing. The offense was more prolific, and VMI began winning close games instead of losing them.
The Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon in 2019. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.
Udinski broke his own VMI single-season record that year with a league-high 3,276 passing yards.
Wachenheim was named the 2019 SoCon coach of the year.
Wachenheim and defensive coordinator Tom Clark tinkered with the defense prior to the 2019 season finale at Chattanooga. The result was a 31-24 win, so VMI kept that defensive approach this season.
"We added a more aggressive defense to be a little bit more attacking than we have been in the past, and it's paid huge dividends," Wachenheim said.
VMI held its first three foes this season to 14 points or fewer.
Offensive coordinator Brian Sheppard, who had brought the Air Raid offense to VMI, left after the 2019 season to join the staff at Big Ten member Minnesota.
Wachenheim kept the Air Raid attack, and promoted Billy Cosh from receivers coach to offensive coordinator.
"He's doing a super job calling plays," Wachenheim said.
VMI, which tied for sixth out of nine teams in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll, opened its season on Feb. 27 by beating then-No. 10 Furman 14-13 for its first win over a ranked foe since 2002 and its first victory over the Paladins since 2014.
The following weekend, VMI won 30-7 at Western Carolina to snap a 17-game losing streak in that series.
The Keydets beat Mercer on March 13 for the first time since 2015. Two days later, VMI cracked the Top 25 in an FCS poll for the first time in its history.
Two weeks ago, VMI rallied for a 38-37 overtime win at Samford. It was the first time VMI ever won at Samford.
But Udinski suffered a knee injury in that win, although he finished the game. The senior quarterback won't be able to play for VMI again. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL, according to Herres.
VMI won without Udinski last weekend. Redshirt freshman Seth Morgan threw four touchdown passes to lead the Keydets to a 36-31 comeback win at Wofford. It was the first time VMI ever won at Wofford.
"It was a big blow, knowing that [Udinski] tore his ACL, but we have the utmost confidence in Seth Morgan and we're planning on still winning the championship for Reece," said Herres, who had 15 catches in last weekend's win.
VMI, which is 5-0 in SoCon play, has two regular-season games left. VMI can clinch the SoCon's automatic playoff bid with a win over East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1) on Saturday.
"This year the whole team has bought in," Herres said. "We have a lot of talent and everybody's working hard and it's just paying off.
"Coach Wach asks us what our purpose is every day. We want to win a SoCon championship. That's what we work for every day."