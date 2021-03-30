Changes made after winless season paved way for VMI football success

In 2017, the VMI football team did not win a game.

This season, the Keydets are unbeaten, nationally ranked and closing in on the first FCS playoff bid in their history.

"Since the end of the August, this is what we've really been working for," junior receiver Jakob Herres said of the team's success in a phone interview Tuesday. "It's just really great to see the fruits of our labor paying off. I'm just so happy for everybody on the team, including the coaches — they've been through a lot as well.

"A lot more people are bought in now. Everybody wants to win. We don't really have any losers on the team. Everybody really wants this more than anything."

In this delayed, abbreviated season, VMI is 5-0 overall for the first time since 1960. The Keydets, who are ranked No. 10 in this week's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, have clinched their first winning season since 1981 (which was their final year of major-college football).

"Our goal was to compete in as many games as we could compete in safely," coach Scott Wachenheim said. "The attitude of the young men [is], 'So what. Now what?’ We're going to persevere."

Changes that Wachenheim made after that 2017 season have paved the way for this year's success.