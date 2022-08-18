Charlene Curtis, a trailblazing player and coach from Roanoke, dies at age 67

Charlene Curtis was a pioneer on the court, but she will be remembered as much for the type of mentor she was as she will be for her trailblazing accomplishments.

The William Fleming High School graduate became the first Black athlete at Radford University when she tried out for the college’s women’s basketball team in 1972. She became the first Black head coach in Radford University history in 1984.

She was the first Black head women’s basketball coach in Temple University history. When she took the reins at Wake Forest University in 1997, she became the first Black head women’s basketball coach in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curtis died Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at the age of 67.

“She cared about you as not just a player but as a person,” former Radford University women’s basketball standout Stephanie Howard said in a phone interview Thursday.

“The bond that we had after basketball was second to none. She was really, truly like a second mother to me — and that actually began as a player at Radford. She took me under her wing and guided me in life.

“At some point in time [after Howard left RU], she tried to get me to stop calling her ‘Coach’ and just call her by her first name. But that didn’t happen. She was always, forever, my coach.

“She definitely changed my life. And she’s changed so many lives.”

Curtis died after a second battle with cancer, according to ACC assistant commissioner Brad Hecker. Curtis spent 11 years as the ACC’s supervisor of women’s basketball officials before retiring in 2019.

Radford University announced Curtis’ death Thursday. Curtis was a member of the school’s Board of Visitors.

When Curtis played basketball as a ninth-grader for Lucy Addison High School in the late 1960s, the volleyball and girls basketball teams shared the same uniforms — and those were hand-me-downs from the junior varsity boys basketball team.

“When I was coming through, you had many more females that were in the choir and drama club and the band and doing those things, versus being athletes,” Curtis told The Roanoke Times in 2012.

She transferred from Lucy Addison to desegregated William Fleming for her final two years of high school.

“I felt I had to prove myself [in the classroom] all over again. No one had ever told me, but I had a sense that I was inferior,” she told The Roanoke Times in 1999.

Curtis’ senior year at Fleming marked the first time she played five-on-five basketball. Girls used to play six-on-six.

“My senior year [1971-72], we won the City-County Championship. That was it, the furthest I could go,” Curtis told The Roanoke Times in 1999. “There was no district, state [tournament] opportunities.”

She was not only an athlete. As a Fleming senior, she became the first Black musician in the Roanoke Youth Symphony.

Curtis enrolled at Radford in 1972 — one year after the college debuted women’s basketball. She joined a Radford women’s basketball team that did not offer scholarships at the time.

As a freshman, Curtis wore the same uniform for home and away games — and had to buy her own basketball shoes.

“We had to practice in our own clothes,” she told The Roanoke Times in 2012. “We had to wash our own uniforms. The sororities there oftentimes had fundraisers so we could go to the state tournament.

“When I played at Radford, I bet we didn’t go out of state but twice, and we traveled in this extra-long station wagon. We had car pools, and sometimes players drove.”

Curtis was a music major at Radford. She played in the university band.

Title IX, which banned sexual discrimination at federally funded schools and led to the blossoming of women’s sports at all levels, became law in 1972.

“I did not even think there was a possibility for me to one day be a coach because I was not majoring in physical education,” Curtis told the Roanoke Times in 2012. “Title IX certainly changed the direction of my career.”

She scored 1,043 points in her Highlanders career, becoming the first male or female RU basketball player to score at least 1,000 career points.

After Curtis graduated in 1976, she became a teacher and coach at Staunton River High School. According to a 2021 interview Curtis did for Wake Forest’s athletic website, she was the first Black teacher or coach that Staunton River ever had. She also served as band director.

After working as an assistant at Roanoke College and Radford, she became a graduate assistant at the University of Virginia in 1981.

“Graduate school opportunities and graduate assistants, they didn’t exist before Title IX,” Curtis told The Roanoke Times in 2012. “By about 1980, those opportunities were prevalent. I hopped on the bandwagon.”

Curtis spent two seasons serving under then-UVa women’s basketball coach Debbie Ryan.

“She always had such a great perspective on things and always kept a positive attitude regardless of how hard things got,” Ryan said Thursday.

“She was someone who just loved the game, loved the players and just really enjoyed life as a basketball coach. And it’s rare to find that.”

Curtis also had to teach a class while at UVa — just like Ryan and then-UVa assistant Geno Auriemma did.

Ryan, who spoke with Curtis two weeks ago, was shocked by Curtis’ death.

“She sounded so good the day I talked to her,” Ryan said.

After spending a season as a Georgetown assistant, Curtis became Radford’s head coach in 1984 at the age of 29.

“I understood I had been given one of very few opportunities as a [Black] Division I head coach at a non-historic Black school,” Curtis told Mike Ashley this year for a column on Radford’s athletic website. “It was important to keep the door open for the next person by doing well.”

Curtis had a winning season in each of her six seasons at the helm of the Highlanders. Those were also Radford’s first six years of NCAA Division I basketball.

“She expected a lot of out her players, but she gave a lot as well,” said Howard, who played for Radford from 1985-89 and who remains the program’s career scoring leader. “It was one of the best experiences of my life that I’ve had.”

Curtis was 121-53 at Radford. She steered the Highlanders to three Big South Conference tournament titles (in the era before the Big South tournament champ had an automatic NCAA tournament bid), four Big South regular-season titles and one WNIT bid. She was twice named the Big South women’s basketball coach of the year.

“She knew the Xs and Os of the game,” ex-Radford standout Patrinda Toney Hughes said Thursday. “She gave us a game plan and we trusted it.”

Curtis recruited Toney Hughes out of Bassett High School.

“The best coach I’ve ever had,” said Toney Hughes, who played for Radford from 1987-92. “She cared about us as people, more so than [as] players.”

Curtis left Radford after the 1989-90 season to take the reins at Temple.

“It was devastating to me,” Toney Hughes said.

Curtis was 41-97 in five seasons at Temple before losing her job there in 1995.

“It just wasn’t a good fit for me,” she told The Roanoke Times in 2002. “I wasn’t entirely comfortable with the urban setting. I couldn’t recruit the kind of players I wanted.”

Curtis then reunited with Auriemma, her former UVa colleague. She spent the next two seasons as one of Auriemma’s assistants at national powerhouse UConn.

She then took over at Wake Forest, becoming the first Black head women’s basketball coach in the ACC.

“I’ve been the first in a lot of situations,” she told The Roanoke Times in 1999. “But I know it’s important — at least I believe it’s important — for me to be successful to keep the door open for other people.”

She was 67-129 in seven seasons at Wake before being fired in 2004.

Curtis then became a television analyst.

She left her TV gig in 2008 to work for the ACC.

Bernadette McGlade had been in charge of women’s basketball officials as part of her job as an ACC associate commissioner. When McGlade decided to leave in 2008 to become the commissioner of the Atlantic 10 Conference, the ACC created the position of coordinator of women’s basketball officials and hired Curtis.

“I met with [Curtis], talked with her for a long time, and because she knew every aspect of the game, including officiating, … I felt she would be perfect to take that on,” McGlade said Thursday. “I talked with [then-ACC commissioner] John Swofford about it and he interviewed her and he agreed.”

In 2014, Curtis was diagnosed with cancer for the first time.

“It was stage 4 endometrial cancer and it ended up spreading to my lungs,” Curtis told The Winston-Salem Journal in a February 2021 interview. “I had to go through two surgeries, but I’ve been in remission and there have been no signs of it coming back.”

In addition to her ACC job, Curtis spent those same 11 years as the coordinator of women’s basketball officials for the Southern Conference, the Big South and the Colonial Athletic Association. She retired from all four positions in 2019.

Curtis, who first served on the Radford Board of Visitors from 1978-80, was named to the Radford Board of Visitors again last year.

She was a member of the inaugural classes of both the William Fleming and Radford halls of fame and also was inducted into the Big South hall of fame.

Wake Forest honored Curtis at a Wake women’s basketball game in 2021.

Radford University honored Curtis in February, when it named the suite of RU women’s basketball coaches’ offices after her. About 20 of her former Radford players returned for the ceremony.

Curtis is survived by her partner of 24 years, Sharolyn Grant, her sister and brother-in-law Millicent and Byrl Wright, and her aunt, Evelyn Board Charlton. Details on a memorial service have yet to be announced.