Chattanooga hiring VMI's Dan Earl, Virginia Tech's Shawn Poppie for coaching vacancies

VMI is losing its basketball coach to a Southern Conference rival.

Chattanooga is planning to hire VMI's Dan Earl as its new men's basketball coach, according to an anonymous source. Chattanooga has not yet announced Earl's hiring.

Earl has steered the Keydets for seven seasons. He earned SoCon coach of the year honors in 2021, when he guided VMI to its first winning season in seven years. The Keydets finished 16-16 this year after losing in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

Mocs athletic director Mark Wharton has also turned to Western Virginia for his new women's basketball coach.

Chattanooga announced Wednesday that it has hired Virginia Tech associate head women's basketball coach Shawn Poppie to fill its women's basketball head-coaching vacancy.

"I'm super excited," Poppie said in a phone interview. "It's been a dream of mine to be a head coach."

Poppie, 36, has been one of Tech coach Kenny Brooks' assistants since 2016, when Brooks got the Virginia Tech job. Poppie was promoted to associate head coach in 2020. Poppie has helped Tech make back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

Poppie was in charge of the Tech defense the past two seasons, including in-game adjustments. He also worked with the team's guards.

"I've been blessed and fortunate the last six years to be under the leadership of Coach Brooks," Poppie said. "It's prepared me for this moment.

"He's given me the opportunity to learn and grow. The responsibilities that he's allowed me to have under his watch, … that's why I feel like I'm fully prepared."

Chattanooga was seeking a new women's basketball coach after parting ways with Katie Burrows, who guided the Mocs for four seasons. Her team went just 7-23 overall this year.

Chattanooga has been looking for a new men's basketball coach to replace Lamont Paris, who was hired as South Carolina's new coach last week. Paris steered the Mocs to a sweep of the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles this year.

Earl, 47, had a $200,000 salary at VMI this season. He was under contract at VMI through the 2024-25 season. He signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2015. He received a two-year extension in 2019, a one-year extension in 2020 and a two-year extension last spring.

Earl is the second straight VMI basketball coach to jump to a SoCon rival. Duggar Baucom left VMI to take The Citadel's reins in 2015. The Citadel fired Baucom this month.

The Keydets went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the SoCon in the 2020-21 campaign. It was their first winning season in seven years, their most overall wins in seven years and their most league wins in six years. The Keydets beat the top four teams in their league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South.

In recognition of those accomplishments, Earl swept the 2021 SoCon coach of the year awards from the league coaches and the league media. He was the first VMI basketball coach to be named SoCon coach of the year by the coaches since 1995; he was the first VMI basketball coach to be named SoCon coach of the year by the media since 1985.

This season, VMI went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in SoCon play. The 16 overall wins were the most for VMI since the 2013-14 season. The nine league wins wee the most for VMI since the team won 11 Big South games in 2013-14.

VMI lost to eventual champ UNC Wilmington in the first round of the CBI tournament. It was VMI's first postseason appearance since the Keydets were in the 2014 CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

Earl demonstrated a knack for finding and developing talent at VMI.

Greg Parham earned All-SoCon first-team honors last year. He then joined South Alabama as a graduate transfer because VMI does not have a graduate school.

Jake Stephens earned All-SoCon first-team honors this year.

Bubba Parham was named the SoCon freshman of the year in 2018 and made the All-SoCon second team in 2019 before transferring to Georgia Tech. Travis Evee was named the SoCon freshman of the year in 2020 before transferring to Rice.

Earl left his job as a Navy assistant to take the VMI job in 2015. He has also been an assistant at Penn State, which is his alma mater.

For Poppie, the Chattanooga women's basketball job marks a return to the SoCon. He was an assistant at Furman for three years before joining the Tech staff.

"Playing against them from my time at Furman, you could feel the support they have for their women's basketball program," Poppie said.

Poppie plans to take a page from Brooks now that he has become a head coach.

"How he builds relationships with his players, how caring he is," Poppie said. "When it come to basketball, … I would like to eventually play very similar to how he plays."

Poppie has also been an assistant at Limestone, which is his alma mater, and USC Upstate.

Chattanooga announced Burrows' exit on March 8.

Burrows had only one winning season in her four years at Chattanooga. But Poppie said the program's "tradition of success" appealed to him.

Wes Moore guided the Chattanooga women's basketball team to 12 SoCon titles before getting the North Carolina State job in 2013. He was succeeded by Jim Foster, who steered the Mocs to four SoCon titles before retiring in 2018.

"You always thought, 'Boy, that would be a great job to have,’" Poppie said.

