Chattanooga-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: Chattanooga suffered its first loss Wednesday, falling 77-73 to SoCon heavyweight Furman. … Chattanooga regained the services Wednesday of fifth-year senior guard David Jean-Baptiste after he removed his name from the transfer portal. Jean-Baptiste, who had missed the previous four games, scored a team-high 18 points off the bench in Wednesday’s loss. … The Mocs were picked just seventh in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll but won all of their nonleague games, including victories over UNC Asheville and UAB. … Jean-Baptiste averages 18.0 points, while teammate Malachi Smith averages 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.… Greg Parham averages 15.8 points for VMI, which is coming off a Wednesday loss at Samford.