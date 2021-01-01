 Skip to main content
Chattanooga-VMI basketball preview capsule
Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Chattanooga at VMI

1 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Chattanooga 9-1, 0-1 Southern Conference; VMI 5-5, 0-1.

Notes: Chattanooga suffered its first loss Wednesday, falling 77-73 to SoCon heavyweight Furman. … Chattanooga regained the services Wednesday of fifth-year senior guard David Jean-Baptiste after he removed his name from the transfer portal. Jean-Baptiste, who had missed the previous four games, scored a team-high 18 points off the bench in Wednesday’s loss. … The Mocs were picked just seventh in the SoCon’s preseason coaches poll but won all of their nonleague games, including victories over UNC Asheville and UAB. … Jean-Baptiste averages 18.0 points, while teammate Malachi Smith averages 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.… Greg Parham averages 15.8 points for VMI, which is coming off a Wednesday loss at Samford.

Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

