Chris Warren has fond memories of his Ferrum football days

"I consider myself lucky to be able to play that long and not have any major injuries," he said.

Does he miss playing?

"Not really," he said with a laugh. "I miss the paydays, of course. But not as far as the preparation and going through training camp. But now, how training camp is so easy, I probably could have played 20 years if I was playing today."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL is planning to have a 2020 season. Warren said if were still an NFL player, he would be willing to play this year.

"You want to be there for your team," he said. "We're ballplayers; no matter what, we're going to want to play. The game's dangerous already, so this is another danger for us."

The Northern Virginia resident applauds Washington's pro football team for recently dropping its nickname.

"If it offends one person, it's something that needs to be changed," he said.

Warren is hopeful that the country will change because of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I just want people to have fair, equal treatment," he said. "Justice for all. We should all live together peacefully.