Chuck Taylor left his mark on Radford University as athletic director and coach

For more than 20 years, Chuck Taylor made his mark on the Radford University athletic department.

He was hired in 1974 to be the first athletic director and men's basketball coach in the school's history. Although he steered the men's basketball team for only four seasons, he remained athletic director until 1996.

Taylor engineered Radford's rise from a small athletic department with only six sports to a school that joined NCAA Division I in 1984.

"He's a person that saw possibilities and not limitations," said John Montgomery, who worked for Taylor at Radford and who is now the head of athletic fundraising at the University of North Carolina. "He was the perfect person to lead Radford into Division I."

Taylor died Wednesday at 76 of a rare form of cancer that affects blood cells in bone marrow. He died in hospice care in Charleston, South Carolina, with his son, Chip Taylor, at his side. Radford announced his death Saturday.

Taylor, the architect of men's intercollegiate sports at Radford, was inducted into the Highlanders' hall of fame in 1997.

He was inducted into the Big South Conference hall of fame in 2006. That class also included one of the coaches Taylor hired at Radford — former Highanders women's basketball coach Charlene Curtis, who died last month.

Taylor was a leader in hiring women and people of color.

Under Taylor, the Radford athletic department was known for high graduation rates and a commitment to gender equity.

"He was a champion for the women's side," former Radford men's and women's soccer coach Tom Lillard said. "He cared about all the sports."

Radford's basketball arena, the Dedmon Center, was built on Taylor's watch.

A number of the coaches that Taylor hired wound up achieving success at Radford, including Luby Lichonczak and Curtis in women's basketball and Joe Davis, Oliver Purnell and Ron Bradley in men's basketball.

Taylor chose Davis to succeed him as men's basketball coach in 1978. Davis, who had once coached at Ferrum, left his job as Salem High School's coach to return to the college ranks and work for Taylor.

"He was very easy to … work with. He cared about the people around him," Davis said.

Davis is now mourning his friend.

"You lose your best friend and mentor, it's a tough situation," he said.

Lillard first got to know Taylor in 1974, when Lillard played for Radford's first men's soccer team.

"He would … sit right behind our bench," Lillard said. "His office was 50 feet from our locker room. He knew student-athletes very well."

In 1980, Taylor hired Lillard to be the men's soccer coach. Lillard added the women's soccer coaching duties when that team debuted a year later.

"He was very encouraging, particularly for the younger coaches. A real mentor," said Lillard, who is now Radford's associate vice president for advancement. "He was always there as a guiding hand if you had questions."

Montgomery also first got to know Taylor when Montgomery was a Radford student. While attending RU, the Giles High School graduate was hired by Taylor to do men's basketball statistics and office work.

Three years after graduating from Radford, Montgomery returned to the university in 1984. Montgomery worked for Taylor in marketing and fundraising.

"He just enjoyed his job so much," Montgomery said. "We had a small staff. We had limited resources. In ’84, taking that program to Division I, that was a pretty tall task. … But Chuck … believed in us and we all appreciated it. It was really fun to be at Radford at that formative time for the athletics program."

In 1988, Taylor and then-RU public information director Debbie Brown hired Wes Durham, who had recently graduated from Elon, to be the Radford men's and women's basketball radio play-by-play voice. Durham is now an ACC Network play-by-play announcer and the radio voice of the Atlanta Falcons.

"He understood the dynamics of the … university, not only the things that were involved in athletics, but he also knew how the development piece worked, how the alumni side factored into it," Durham said.

Durham was at Radford for three seasons.

"After I left, I would still occasionally get a note or a phone call from him," Durham said of Taylor.

Taylor was Radford's chairman of the department of health, physical education, dance and recreation when then-RU President Donald Dedmon chose him in 1974 to be the school's first athletic director and men's basketball coach. The school had recently gone co-ed and was still known as Radford College.

Taylor continued to teach at least one physical education class each year that he was the athletic director.

The Tennessee native was 56-43 in his four seasons as men's basketball coach. He never had a losing season. He stepped down from that job to focus on being the athletic director.

In the athletic department's pre-NCAA years, Radford was an NAIA independent on the men's side and belonged to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women on the women's side.

The school joined the NCAA in 1981 and moved up from NCAA Division II to Division I three years later.

Taylor did not let his job interfere with his family.

"He answered the phone anytime I called," Chip Taylor said.

The Taylor family and the university became intertwined. Taylor's wife, Cheryl, taught math at both Radford High School and at the university. Chuck Taylor's father, Charles, was the chairman of the university's philosophy department. Chuck Taylor's mother, Anne, was the head of the school's Baptist Student Center.

"Athletics is a very transient profession. There's no way we could have planned this," Chuck Taylor told The Associated Press in 1993. "Dad realized Radford was a good place. I stumbled into it and I've grown to realize the same thing. It's been more than a place to work."

Chuck and Cheryl's children, Chip and Charlee, were fixtures at Radford games as kids — first as fans in the stands and then as teens tearing tickets or selling programs.

"We never went anywhere that they weren't with us," Cheryl Taylor said.

Charlee became a Radford University women's basketball player.

Taylor stepped down as athletic director in 1996, in part because he disliked the budget cuts the department had been experiencing. He also wanted to give Douglas Covington, who had succeeded Dedmon as president in 1995, the chance to pick his own athletic director.

"I want to find out what people do between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. besides talk on the telephone, order athletic equipment and schedule ballgames,'' Taylor told The Roanoke Times in 1996.

He remained at Radford as a full-time physical education professor. He retired in 2001 after suffering a stroke.

Taylor, who earned a PhD from Virginia Tech, is survived by his wife, his two children, his father and five grandchildren.