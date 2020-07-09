CIAA scraps fall sports competition

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has decided that its teams will not compete in football and other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA Division II league will instead explore the possibility of having a modified schedule of football, volleyball and cross country action next spring.

The decision means Salem Stadium will not host the CIAA football title game in November.

The CIAA includes Virginia Union and Virginia State, as well as schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"Several CIAA member schools are located in states experiencing dramatic increases in new COVID-19 cases," the CIAA said Thursday in a statement. "This recent rise in cases has led to a pause in phased reopening plans in many of these states, resulting in uncertainty as to whether students will return to campus this fall at several CIAA member institutions."