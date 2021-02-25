Cleive Adams 'super excited' for Ferrum head-coaching debut

Last March, Cleive Adams was hired as the Ferrum College football coach.
On Friday, he will finally steer his alma mater in a game.
"I'm super excited about it," Adams said this week in a phone interview. "It's hard to put into words, to be honest."
The Panthers will open their delayed, abbreviated season when they host ODAC rival Emory & Henry at 7 p.m. Friday.
"It's very exciting to get back out there," junior quarterback Titus Jones said. "It's been a long time."
It will be Ferrum's first game since November 16, 2019.
"Are we going to execute? … Are we going to line up and train our eyes and follow our keys and kind of get past the excitement of playing?" Adams said. "Kids haven't played in so long. Are you going to get the big eyes? Are you going to forget your fundamentals? How long is it going to take for us to get calmed down?"
Adams, a Radford High School graduate, played for Ferrum in the late 1980s. He later served as a Ferrum assistant for 13 years.
He spent six seasons as Averett's head coach before stepping down to take the Panthers' reins.
Adams succeeded Rob Grande, who left Ferrum to become an offensive analyst at Iowa State.
"We're glad that he came back to Ferrum," Jones said. "He's very energetic. … Practice is more upbeat, … up-tempo."
Like other NCAA Division III leagues, the ODAC postponed its fall 2020 football season to this semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the NCAA Division III Presidents Council canceled the Division III fall sports championships, so the ODAC champ will not move on to the NCAA playoffs this spring.
Ferrum will play five ODAC games — unless it finishes in last place, which case it will not play a fifth game on April 2. The ODAC will determine the pairings for each team's fifth game based on the standings.
"We're going to take a three-deep approach [to the depth chart] … because you never know when COVID's going to rear its ugly head and you might have to have a situation where another guy needs to step in," Adams said.
All five of Ferrum's games will be played on Fridays.
"It takes us back to Friday night lights," Jones said.
Ferrum, which is idle next week, will also play an exhibition game against Washington and Lee on Sunday, March 7 — five days before its next game.
"We're going to play some of your younger guys," Adams said of the exhibition.
Ferrum began preseason practice last month.
"Our biggest challenge … is basically field time," Adams said. "It's been a pretty harsh winter in terms of snow and rain, and we have one turf field here. And we have 5-7 teams that need field time. And our grass fields have not been available to us, for the most part, … because our fields are so saturated."
Ferrum went 4-6 overall and 3-5 in ODAC play in the 2019 season.
Adams will employ a spread offense.
The Panthers no longer boast quarterback Zack Clifford, who became the school's career passing leader by throwing for more than 4,000 yards. He threw for 1,594 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine games as a senior in 2019. He also ran for 307 yards that year.
His successor is Jones, a native of Reidsville, North Carolina, who completed 23 of 47 passes for 249 yards and one TD with two interceptions as Clifford's backup in 2019.
"I'm a little bit more mobile than Zack," Jones said. "I throw a little better than Zack Clifford. But Zack Clifford, then again, at the end of the day, he has all the records."
When Adams was Averett's coach, he tried to recruit Jones to the Danville college.
"He has a tremendously strong arm," Adams said. "And he's elusive; he can run.
"The big thing for him is [getting] game reps."
The ground game will miss Brian Mann, who became the school's career rushing leader by running for more than 4,000 yards. He rushed for 1,650 yards in 2018 but ran for just 399 yards in six games in an injury-plagued 2019 season as a senior.
Chris Anderson will take over as the starting running back. Fellow sophomore Joe Burris III, who ran for 226 yards in 2019, also will see action.
"We'll have a two-headed monster," Adams said. "They have some big shoes to fill with Brian Mann … graduating."
The defense again includes linebacker Billy Higgins, who had a team-high 60 tackles in 2019. The Panthers will employ a 4-2-5 scheme.
A maximum of 250 spectators will be permitted at the team's home games, with most of the tickets going to family members of the Ferrum players and coaches.
In other action involving ODAC teams this week, Guilford will visit Randolph-Macon on Friday; Southern Virginia will visit Hampden-Sydney on Saturday; and Shenandoah will visit Bridgewater for a Saturday game that won't count in the league standings.
W&L will not open until March 12 because it had too many injuries to play Shenandoah on Friday as originally scheduled.