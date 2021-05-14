Clemson's Cagle too much for Virginia Tech in ACC softball semifinal

Clemson (42-5), which is in just its second season of varsity softball, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Alia Logoleo walked, stole second and advanced to third on a grounder. She scored on Grace Mattimore's RBI squeeze bunt single. Third baseman Cameron Fagan was unable to field the bunt.

D'Amour was not surprised the squeeze bunt worked.

"I can't remember a time where a squeeze, if the ball is down, where the out is [made] at home plate. You never see it," D'Amour said. "It had to be good play by Cam. She maybe rushed it, but it's not on her. Just executed well on their end.

"The runner on third is safe [at home] 99 out of 100 times; I don't care who's playing third. Brooks Robinson could play third."

Cagle smacked a solo homer in the third. It was her 15th homer of the year.

"It was a rise in, off the plate," D'Amour said of the pitch Cagle hit. "Hindsight, maybe you walk her, but it's not the winning run anyway."

Tech had runners on second and third with one out in the first inning. But Cagle struck out Bailey and retired Kelsey Bennett on a grounder to get out of the jam.