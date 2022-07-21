Coastal Division notes: Cristobal putting stamp on Miami

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mario Cristobal is putting his stamp on the Miami football program.

Cristobal, who was once part of two national championship teams as a Miami offensive lineman, stepped down as Oregon's coach in December to succeed Manny Diaz as the Hurricanes' coach.

He has scrapped the "turnover chain" necklace that a Miami defensive player would don after recording a takeaway. That celebration debuted in 2017, when Mark Richt was the coach.

"It's not really anything that stands out as something that's going to help us get better," Cristobal, 51, said Thursday at ACC football media days at a Charlotte hotel. "Any external motivation is irrelevant in terms of getting better at football. We've got to get better at football. We've got to get better as student-athletes. It's just not part of what we're doing. It's not our culture, it's not our image and we're not going to do it."

Diaz was fired last December after going 21-15 in three years at Miami, including a 7-5 mark last fall.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said the team lacked discipline last year, with players missing class and "not doing the right things on and off the field." He said Cristobal "really emphasizes" discipline.

"If you can't hold yourself to those standards [of discipline], how the heck are you going to be trusted on the field?" Cristobal said. "How in the world are we going to trust you to get the signal and run the right route or line up correctly and not jump offsides? The parallels, … they're completely there. How you do anything is how you do everything. And to be a good football team, you have to establish a DNA and a way of life. And that's part of it.

"We've held our guys to a very high standard and we're not coming off of that."

Miami has won five national titles, but the last one came at the end of the 2001 season, when the school was in the Big East. Miami has won only one Coastal Division title since jumping to the ACC and has never won an ACC championship.

Both the Lindy's Sports and Athlon Sports college football preview magazines have picked Miami to win the Coastal Division this year. Lindy's ranked Miami No. 14 in its preseason Top 25, while Athlon ranked Miami No. 20.

But Cristobal, a Miami native, doesn't want to discuss whether his team has the ingredients to win the Coastal title this year.

"It's a cardinal sin to talk about being a champion and making a proclamation without ever taking a snap in a live game," he said. "I don't think you ever set yourself or your team up for something like that. The process is what the process is. There's no way to get to Point B without going through all the steps that come through Point A.

"We feel very confident that we're going to do the work that it takes to be a successful program. … Maximum effort. Maximum time investment. Maximum attention to detail."

Cristobal played for Jimmy Johnson at Miami. He worked for Nick Saban at Alabama. And he won two Pac-12 titles as the head coach at Oregon.

So Cristobal has a blueprint he can turn to as he attempts to turn the Hurricanes back into a power.

"Going to work at Alabama, the parallels there between Jimmy Johnson and Coach Saban were incredibly consistent," he said. "Applying those principles and that blueprint at the University of Oregon, where we really turned it to something that requires much more strength and conditioning and time invested in physicality, allowed us to have a couple conference titles and three [Pac-12 title game] appearances and multiple top-10 [draft] picks. It works.

"We're very proud of that, but it took the work of the players, it took the work of the assistant coaches, with a blueprint that has stood the test of time in a lot of different places."

New coach at Duke

Coastal Division member Duke also has a new coach.

Mike Elko left his job as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M in December to take the reins at Duke.

"We've changed a lot [at Duke] in terms of what we're doing in the weight room," Elko said. "We've changed a lot with what we're doing in social media. I think we've changed a lot in terms of how our recruiting department runs. … We've made a lot of adjustments to what we're providing our kids on campus — what they 're eating, where they're staying.

"Every day we've just tried to elevate some aspect of our program."

Elko, 44, was the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2017.

"Notre Dame, with a national brand and how we were able to go out nationally and recruit and how recognizable that program was, I think we have some of the things with Duke. Now we've got to make sure that that's the same with Duke football," Elko said.

Elko was Dave Clawson's defensive coordinator at both Bowling Green and Wake Forest before being hired at Notre Dame.

"Learning how to function in an academic setting in a place like Wake Forest where you had to blend academics and athletics [will help at Duke]," Elko said.

Elko replaced David Cutcliffe, who steered Duke for 14 years. Duke parted ways with Cutcliffe after three straight losing seasons.

'Backyard Brawl'

Defending ACC and Coastal Division champ Pittsburgh will open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 with its "Backyard Brawl" rivalry game against visiting West Virginia. ESPN will air the Thursday night game.

ESPN announced Thursday that it will bring Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Reece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack to Pitt for a special Thursday night edition of "College GameDay" that will air at 6 p.m.

"That's a great opportunity for our program," Pitt defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre said.

This will be the 105th time Pitt and WVU have met in football, but they have not squared off since 2011.

"[The rivalry is] something that's been talked about a lot, … that hate that West Virginia has for us," Alexandre said. "You hear about them throwing beer cans at the bus and them expressing their hate for Pitt. We're excited about all of it."