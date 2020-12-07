College basketball: Hokies rise to 15th, Cavs 18th in latest AP poll.

State had to cancel last weekend’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test.

Gonzaga stays No. 1, Hokies up to 15th

Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.

Virginia Tech moved up one spot to No. 15, while Virginia dropped three spots to No. 18. Richmond remained No. 19.

Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5. Illinois was sixth, followed by Houston, Creighton, Villanova and Duke.

Stanford women move to No. 1 in AP poll

NEW YORK — Stanford ascended to the top spot in the The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.