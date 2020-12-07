College basketball: Hokies rise to 15th, Cavs 18th in latest AP poll.

RICHMOND — No. 19 Richmond, playing for the first time this season as a ranked team, scored the game's first 11 points Monday but needed Jacob Gilyard’S 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left to beat Wofford 77-72.
Gilyard led the Spiders (3-0) with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond led almost throughout in a game that was arranged only two days earlier, but the Terriers (2-1) shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining.
Storm Murphy led Wofford with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Two Big Ten-ACC Challenge games off
No. 13 Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge has been postponed.
North Carolina State’s Challenge game at Michigan on Wednesday has also been postponed.
The announcement of the Wisconsin-Louisville postponement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled game with UNC Greensboro.
Wisconsin and Louisville hope to make the game up later in the season. Wisconsin will still play on Wednesday, but against Rhode Island.
State had to cancel last weekend’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test.
Gonzaga stays No. 1, Hokies up to 15th
Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
Virginia Tech moved up one spot to No. 15, while Virginia dropped three spots to No. 18. Richmond remained No. 19.
Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5. Illinois was sixth, followed by Houston, Creighton, Villanova and Duke.
Stanford women move to No. 1 in AP poll
NEW YORK — Stanford ascended to the top spot in the The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes.
The Wolfpack, who got the other two first-place ballots, jumped four places to No. 4 after the 54-46 victory over the Gamecocks. South Carolina fell to fifth.
