College basketball notebook: Buckingham transferring to Radford

De'Monte Buckingham, who earned Atlantic 10 rookie of the year honors at Richmond before moving on to Big West member Cal State Bakersfield, is transferring to Radford to use his extra year of eligibility.

Buckingham, who is from the Richmond area, entered the transfer portal on March 15 and tweeted Sunday night that he would be transferring to Radford. The 6-foot-4 guard will be a graduate transfer.

"I wanted to come back [to Virginia]," Buckingham said Monday in a phone interview. "I felt finishing out the right way and close to my area would make me feel huge about my success in my college career."

What does he mean by "finishing out the right way?"

"Going out with a bang, trying to get the right awards, the right stats," Buckingham said. "Try to lead the team in the right way, that's the type of player I want to end up being for this team. Being the one that everybody knows that I'm going to make the big play … so the scouts can see what I'm very capable of."

He said he picked Radford over fellow Big South member UNC Asheville. He said he also heard from Niagara, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Cal State Fullerton, Lamar and California Baptist.