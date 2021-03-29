College basketball notebook: Buckingham transferring to Radford

De'Monte Buckingham, who earned Atlantic 10 rookie of the year honors at Richmond before moving on to Big West member Cal State Bakersfield, is transferring to Radford to use his extra year of eligibility.
Buckingham, who is from the Richmond area, entered the transfer portal on March 15 and tweeted Sunday night that he would be transferring to Radford. The 6-foot-4 guard will be a graduate transfer.
"I wanted to come back [to Virginia]," Buckingham said Monday in a phone interview. "I felt finishing out the right way and close to my area would make me feel huge about my success in my college career."
What does he mean by "finishing out the right way?"
"Going out with a bang, trying to get the right awards, the right stats," Buckingham said. "Try to lead the team in the right way, that's the type of player I want to end up being for this team. Being the one that everybody knows that I'm going to make the big play … so the scouts can see what I'm very capable of."
He said he picked Radford over fellow Big South member UNC Asheville. He said he also heard from Niagara, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Cal State Fullerton, Lamar and California Baptist.
Buckingham has known Radford coach Mike Jones since Buckingham was 11 or 12 years old. He said he played AAU basketball with Jones' son Nate. When Buckingham was in the ninth grade, Jones offered him a scholarship to Radford.
"My strengths will be able to show within his coaching style," Buckingham said.
The 2021-22 school year will be Buckingham's sixth year of college.
"It's crazy," said Buckingham, who plans to graduate from Cal State Bakersfield in May with a bachelor's degree in communications. "I just love basketball so much that I wanted to give it another try."
The NCAA Division I Council granted all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes an extra year of eligibility. Buckingahm decided not to use his extra year at Cal State Bakersfield.
"I talked to my coach out here and told him I wanted to explore better options, back close to home," Buckingham said.
Buckingham, a former Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, helped Henrico High School win two state titles.
He averaged 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds and had a team-best 56 steals as a Richmond freshman in the 2016-17 season, when he was named the A-10 rookie of the year.
He averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds as a sophomore. But he was dismissed from the Richmond program in April 2018 for violating athletic department policy.
"Just a rough situation, a lot of stuff going on," Buckingham said Monday of what led to the dismissal. "I don't want to get too much into it."
After sitting out the 2018-19 season under the NCAA's transfer rules, he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield as a fourth-junior junior. He played in 31 games, starting 27.
He averaged 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 19.8 minutes as a fifth-year senior this season. He played in 26 games, starting 15.
He scored in double figures in nine games this season. He had 16 points against Cal State Northridge. He had 10 points against both Arizona and Stanford.
Radford was in need of reinforcements because six players entered the transfer portal in recent weeks. Only three of those players averaged at least 15 minutes.
Ali explains decision
Radford's biggest loss this month was point guard Fah'Mir Ali, who entered the transfer portal on March 22.
Ali, who made the Big South all-freshman team this season, said Monday that he is looking for a team that is "a better fit as far as the style of play."
"This wasn't the best spot for me," Ali said in a phone interview. "We slowed it down a lot. I want a faster pace, more pick-and-roll action with more space. … There wasn't really enough space for me to be as effective as I knew I could be.
"I'm not really looking to score more. I don't feel like I was really happy here, but it … wasn't just basketball."
Ali led Radford in scoring (10.6 ppg) and minutes (29.7 mpg). He ranked fifth in the Big South in assists (3.8 apg) and fourth in steals (1.6 spg). He started 23 games for the 15-12 Highlanders.
He said he has heard from Middle Tennessee State, Southern Illinois, Drexel, Colgate, Eastern Kentucky, Holy Cross, St. Peter's, Elon, Wofford, American and Binghamton.
Ali met in person with Radford coach Mike Jones before entering the portal. He said he talked with Jones again last weekend to make sure there was no "bad blood" between them.
"He's a great dude and a great coach, but me and him [weren't] always on the same page during the season," Ali said. "I don't feel like we really got to really know each other. We [were] bumping heads a lot during the season, but we made it work.
"I'm very grateful and happy he gave me the opportunity."
Bamisile picks GW
Virginia Tech guard Joe Bamisile, who entered the portal on March 22, tweeted Monday that he has decided to transfer to Atlantic 10 member George Washington.
"The coaching staff there really believe in me and believe I can be a big part of the program," Bamisile said Monday in a phone interview. "Coming from a place where I wasn't playing that much, being able to be in a spot where I have that belief and knowing I can contribute immediately kind of sold me."
The Colonials are steered by Jamion Christian, who first recruited Bamisile when Bamisile was at Monacan High School and Christian was the coach at Siena.
"I had a close relationship from before with him, it was really easy to continue our relationship now," Bamisile said.
Bamisile averaged 3.5 points and 9.1 minutes as a freshman this season.
Parham picks South Alabama
VMI senior guard Greg Parham tweeted Sunday night that he has decided to transfer to Sun Belt member South Alabama.
Parham will be a graduate transfer. VMI does not have a graduate school, so Parham had to look elsewhere to use his extra year of eligibility.
Parham averaged 18.4 points this year, earning All-Southern Conference first-team honors.