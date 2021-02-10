College basketball notes: Radford girds for 1st-place Winthrop

In the Big South preseason men's basketball poll, Winthrop was picked first and Radford sixth.

But first place will be on the line when Winthrop visits Radford at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

Winthrop (16-1, 13-1) is atop the league standings. The Eagles opened eyes around the country by winning their first 16 games.

Despite having to replace all of last year's starters, the Highlanders (13-7, 12-2) are in second place — just one game out of first.

"I knew they were going to be good because they're always good," Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said Wednesday in a phone interview. "They have a great tradition. They have a system they believe in. They know the parts that fit into that system and they do a great job recruiting to it.

"That's a tribute to the caliber of program they have, that they're able to just reload and continue to have success.

"They're always, like we are, a strong, physical team. What they do and who they are is always going to be rooted in that. We like to think that's the same thing for us."

The Eagles tied Radford for the regular-season title last year and won the league tournament.