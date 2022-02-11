College basketball roundup: ACC suspends Clemson player

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson guard David Collins was suspended one game by the ACC on Friday for a foul on Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a “dangerous” play.

Collins will miss the Tigers' home game Saturday against Notre Dame.

In eighth-ranked Duke's 82-64 win at Clemson on Thursday night, Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested lay-in. However, Collins undercut Moore while Moore was in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor.

Collins was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul.

“One of the most dangerous plays that I've ever seen,” Krzyzewski said after the game.

Moore got up soon after and continued playing. He finished with eight points and eight assists for Duke (17-7, 10-3).

The scene looked like it might get ugly as Krzyzewski rushed to Moore's side and players from both sides began shouting at each other.

A few moments later, Clemson coach Brad Brownell and Collins jogged to Duke's bench. Collins apologized to Krzyzewski and Moore, Krzyzewski hugging Collins twice.

Collins apologized again in a statement on social media, saying he was trying to block the shot at the goal but got there too late and couldn't stop his momentum.

Collins averages 10.5 points for the Tigers (12-12, 4-9).

THURSDAY

MEN

VMI 85, Mercer 79

LEXINGTON — Jake Stephens had 28 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers to lead the Keydets (15-10, 8-5 Southern Conference) to their fourth straight win.

VMI has won four straight league games for the first time since winning four straight Big South games in the 2013-14 season.

Trey Bonham had 15 of his 19 points in the second half. Kamdyn Curfman added 13 points and four 3-pointers.

Mercer (13-13, 6-7) cut the lead to 65-63 with 7:31 left, but VMI scored eight straight points.

VMI will host The Citadel at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on CBS Sports Network.

Michigan 82, No. 3 Purdue 58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) in a lopsided win over Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

WOMEN

Michigan State 63, No. 4 Michigan 57

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) beat Michigan (20-3, 11-2), snapping the Wolverines’ eight-game win streak.

No. 5 N.C. State 85, BC 78, OT

BOSTON — Diamond Johnson scored six of her 22 points in overtime to help North Carolina State (22-3, 13-1 ACC) escape Boston College (15-9, 6-7).

No. 18 Notre Dame 69, Miami 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points, and Notre Dame (19-5, 19-3 ACC) posted a win over Miami (12-10, 5-7).

No. 23 UNC 64, Pitt 54

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Deja Kelly scored 17 points, and North Carolina (19-4, 9-4 ACC) beat Pittsburgh (11-12, 2-10).

UNC visits Virginia Tech on Sunday.