College basketball roundup: Draper boosts Roanoke men

VIRGINIA BEACH — Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 34 points to lead the Roanoke men's basketball team to a 69-46 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Monday.

Justin Kuthan had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Maroons (15-4, 7-3 ODAC), who won their sixth straight game.

The Marlins (10-8, 6-3) trailed just 29-27 at halftime, but Roanoke scored the first seven points of the second half.

Tripp Greene had 10 points and five steals for Roanoke, which shot 56% from the field.

WOMEN

SVU 75, Pfeiffer 53

BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights (15-3, 11-0 USA South) to their 12th straight win.

Pfeiffer (8-13, 4-9) lost to Southern Virginia for the second time in three days.

Anna Singer had 12 points for SVU, while Emma Camden added 11 points. Savanna Christensen had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

NOTES

Kitley makes Wooden cut

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley was named Monday to the Late Season Top 20 Watch List for the Wooden Award, which goes to the national women's basketball player of the year.

Kitley (19.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.0 bpg) had made the Midseason Top 25 Watch List in early January.

Others of note on the Top 20 list include North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Stanford's Haley Jones, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Kansas State's Ayoka Lee and Maryland's Ashley Owusu.

The men's Wooden Top 20 list includes Duke's Paolo Banchero, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Baylor's James Akinjo, Auburn's Jabari Smith, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Gonzaga's Drew Timme.

Kentucky 5th in men's poll

Auburn (20-1) earned 49 of 61 first-place votes in Monday's new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll to extend the program's first stay at No. 1 for a second straight week, while Kentucky jumped to No. 5 for the program's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in more than two years. The SEC has a pair of top-five teams for the first time in nearly three years.

Kentucky (17-4) had the week’s biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.

After beating Tennessee, Texas re-joined the poll at No. 23 as the lone new addition. Davidson fell out.

Duke remained No. 9.

Notre Dame 20th in women's poll

Notre Dame (16-4), which hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday, remained No. 20 in the new AP women's basketball poll Monday.

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team, garnering 29 of the 30 first-place votes. Third-ranked North Carolina State received the other top vote. Stanford stayed at No. 2.

Louisville moved up one spot to fourth. Georgia Tech moved up two spots to No. 12.

Ole Miss and Duke fell out of the Top 25. Florida Gulf Coast and North Carolina came back in at 22 and 24, respectively.