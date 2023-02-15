The Radford men's basketball team will welcome both ESPNU and the Big South front-runner to the Dedmon Center on Thursday.

The second-place Highlanders (17-10, 11-3) will host first-place UNC Asheville (20-7, 12-2) at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPNU.

It will be the third time ESPNU has televised a Radford men's basketball home game this winter. Radford beat Longwood on ESPNU last month and lost to Gardner-Webb on ESPNU last week.

Radford has won 10 of its last 11 games, while UNC Asheville has won 11 of its last 12 games.

UNC Asheville beat the Highlanders 62-58 on Dec. 29. UNC Asheville has not swept the season series since the 2011-12 campaign.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for Radford, while Bryan Antoine averages 11.1 points.

Drew Pember averages 20.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Radford has only four regular-season games remaining.

UNC Asheville, Radford, Longwood and Gardner-Webb have already clinched first-round byes in the Big South tournament, which will begin March 1 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

— Mark Berman

MEN

Oklahoma 79, No. 12 Kansas State 65

Grant Sherfield scored 22 points Tuesday and host Oklahoma (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) went on a 12-0 run early in the second half to beat the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6).

Syracuse 75, No. 23 N.C. State 72

Judah Mintz scored 20 points Tuesday and host Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC) knocked off North Carolina State (20-7, 10-6).

A three-point play by Jesse Edwards gave the Orange a 73-70 lead with two minutes left.

Syracuse was 16 for 17 at the foul line, while the Wolfpack went 3 for 5.

No. 24 Providence 94, No. 18 Creighton 86, 2 OT

Devin Carter had 25 points and host Providence (19-7, 11-4 Big East) outlasted Creighton (17-9, 11-4) in double overtime Tuesday night to end the Bluejays' eight-game winning streak.

Pitt 77, BC 58

Blake Hinson made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points and host Pittsburgh (19-7, 12-3 ACC) left Boston College (12-15, 6-10) behind in the second half to win Tuesday.

The Panthers won their sixth straight game and set a program record for most ACC wins in a season.

Duke 68, Notre Dame 64

Kyle Filipowski scored 22 points and host Duke (18-8, 9-6 ACC) beat Notre Dame (10-16, 2-13) on Tuesday night with former coach Mike Krzyzewski on hand.

Krzyzewski, accompanied by wife Mickie, attended his first game at “Coach K Court” inside Cameron Indoor Stadium since retiring after last season. Both Duke's Jon Scheyer and Notre Dame's Mike Brey are his former assistants, and this is Brey's final season as Notre Dame's coach.

Krzyzewski saw Scheyer become the first men’s ACC coach to win his first 13 home games.