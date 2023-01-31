College basketball roundup: ESPNU to air 3rd Radford game

ESPNU has added a third game at the Dedmon Center to its schedule.

The Big South announced Tuesday that ESPNU has chosen the Radford men’s basketball team’s home game with UNC Asheville as the cable channel’s fifth Big South “wild card” telecast of the season.

As a result, the game is being moved from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, which is a Thursday. The teams will square off at 7 p.m.

ESPNU had announced Monday that it picked Radford's home game with Gardner-Webb as the cable channel’s fourth Big South “wild card” telecast of the season. That game will be held Feb. 9.

ESPNU televised Radford’s home game against Longwood last week as its second Big South “wild card” game of the season. Radford beat Longwood 63-59.

This is the 10th year of the Big South’s ESPNU “wild card” games, which feature six Thursday telecasts. Games are chosen less than 21 days in advance. Tuesday marked the 13h time a Radford game has been chosen for one of the “wild card” telecasts.

Radford (14-9, 8-2), on a seven-game winning streak, is in second place in the Big South. UNC Asheville (17-6, 9-1), on an eight-game winning streak, is in first place. UNC Asheville beat Radford 62-58 earlier this season.

MEN

No. 10 Texas 76, No. 11 Baylor 71

Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points as host Texas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) ended Baylor's six-game win streak and kept a share of first place in the Big 12.

LJ Cryer scored 19 points for Baylor (16-6, 5-4).

Texas Tech 80, No. 13 Iowa State 77, OT

Texas Tech (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season.

The visiting Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) led 59-36 with 12:36 remaining.

Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders.

Iowa State's Caleb Grill missed his final three 3-pointers after making eight of his first nine. One miss came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones missed three from long range while trying to force a second overtime.