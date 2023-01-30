College basketball roundup: ESPNU to air another Radford game

ESPNU is heading back to the Dedmon Center.

The Big South announced Monday that ESPNU has chosen the Radford men's basketball team's home game with Gardner-Webb as the cable channel's fourth Big South "wild card" telecast of the season.

As a result, the game is being moved from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, which is a Thursday. The teams will square off at 7 p.m.

This is the 10th year of the Big South’s ESPNU "wild card" games, which feature six Thursday telecasts. Games are chosen less than 21 days in advance. This is the 12th time a Radford game has been chosen for one of the "wild card" telecasts.

ESPNU televised Radford's home game against Longwood last week as its second Big South "wild card" game of the season. Radford beat Longwood 63-59.

Radford (14-9, 8-2), on a seven-game winning streak, is in second place in the Big South. Gardner-Webb (11-11, 6-4), on a three-game winning streak, is in fourth place. Radford beat Gardner-Webb 63-59 earlier this season.

NOTES

Purdue unanimous No. 1 in men's poll

Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday.

More than half of Top 25 teams lost in the past week, including then-second-ranked Alabama. That allowed Purdue to grab the remaining No. 1 votes and tighten its grip atop the poll, while Tennessee jumped two spots to second in voting by 62 national media members.

The Boilermakers (21-1) have won eight straight since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2.

The Volunteers (18-3) climbed to their highest perch since reaching No. 1 for four weeks during the 2018-19 season.

Virginia rose one spot to sixth.

Clemson (18-4) rose four spots to No. 20. Miami (16-5) fell three spots to No. 23.

Indiana (15-6) returned to the poll at No. 21 and San Diego State (17-4) rejoined the poll right behind the Hoosiers. They took the place of Charleston, which fell out from No. 18 after losing to Hofstra, and New Mexico, which lost to Nevada in double overtime last week.

Virginia Tech No. 13 in women's poll

Virginia Tech dropped one spot to No. 13 in the new AP Top 25 women's basketball poll Monday.

The Hokies (17-4) lost at Duke last Thursday before winning at Virginia last weekend.

It was a rough week for previously unbeaten Ohio State (19-3), which lost all three of its games and fell from second to 10th.

South Carolina (21-0) remained No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive week. The Gamecocks were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel. South Carolina visits No. 5 UConn (20-2) on Sunday.

Stanford (21-2) moved back up to No. 2 in the poll.

Notre Dame (17-3) fell two spots to No. 9 after routing Florida State and falling to North Carolina State.

North Carolina (16-5) rose four spots to No. 11. N.C. State (16-5) rose five spots to No. 15. Duke (18-3), which followed up its win over the Hokies with a loss at Florida State, remained No. 16. FSU (19-5) rose one spot to No. 23.

Texas re-entered the poll at No. 24. South Florida cracked the poll at No. 25. Colorado and Illinois fell out.