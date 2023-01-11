College basketball roundup: ESPNU to televise Radford game

The Big South Conference announced Wednesday that ESPNU has decided to televise the Radford men's basketball team's home game against Longwood as the cable channel's second Big South "wild card" telecast of the season.

As a result, the game is being moved from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, which is a Thursday. The teams will square off at 7 p.m.

This is the 10th year of the Big South’s ESPNU "wild card" games, which feature six Thursday telecasts. Games are chosen 14-21 days in advance. This is the 11th time a Radford game has been chosen for one of the "wild card" telecasts.

This will be the first time Radford has ever played Longwood on ESPNU.

Radford entered Wednesday with a record of 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the Big South. Defending Big South champ Longwood is 12-5 overall and 4-0 in league play.

MEN

Greensboro 78, SVU 75

Isaiah Pruett scored 20 points to lead the Pride (6-7, 1-1 USA South) past the Knights (8-6, 1-2) on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

SVU's Shaun Kenedy made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 77-75 with 15 seconds left. Pruett made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 78-75. Greensboro's Matthew Brown missed two free throws with five seconds left, but Kenedy turned the ball over.

Koa Baker had 17 points and 10 rebounds for SVU. Jamarcus Robertson had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Malakai Olson added 13 points.

Michigan State 69, No. 18 Wisconsin 65

A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State(12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) rallied past hot Wisconsin for its seventh consecutive victory Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer Tyler Wahl.

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72, OT

Dane Goodwin scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Nate Laszewski made a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left in overtime to get host Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5 ACC) past Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-5) on Tuesday night.

Fan ejected for Calipari sign

A spectator was escorted from Rupp Arena during the first half of Kentucky’s loss to visiting South Carolina on Tuesday night after holding up a sign that said “Please go to Texas,” referring to speculation about Wildcats coach John Calipari being a candidate to coach the Longhorns.

The unidentified man in the lower bowl held up the sign for several minutes before arena security arrived following complaints from other fans. Kentucky basketball spokeswoman Deb Moore said afterward the man was given the choice of putting the sign away but refused and chose to leave.

Kentucky (10-6, 1-3 SEC) lost its second consecutive game and had its 28-game home winning streak stopped by the Gamecocks.

WOMEN

SVU 78, Salem 55

Alyssa McKrola and Abigail Snyder each scored 15 points to lead the Knights (6-7, 5-2 USA South) past the Spirits (1-12, 0-6) on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Addison Newman had 13 points for SVU.