College Basketball Roundup: Liberty clinches NCAA bid

The Liberty men's basketball team has clinched a berth in the NCAA Tournament — even if it loses in the Atlantic Sun Conference title game Sunday.
Top-seeded Liberty (22-5) claimed the Atlantic Sun's automatic NCAA Tournament bid when fifth-seeded North Alabama beat sixth-seeded Florida Gulf Coast 96-81 in Friday's second semifinal.
North Alabama (13-10) is only in the third year of a four-year transition period from NCAA Division II to Division I, so it is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament this year.
ODAC MEN'S TOURNAMENT
Ferrum 73, Shenandoah 60
FERRUM — Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists Saturday to lead the second-seeded Panthers (7-5) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Hornets (0-8).
James Smith Jr. scored 15 points for Ferrum, while Bryce Hall had 14 points and four 3-pointers.
Ferrum trailed 32-30 at halftime.
Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73
Efosa Edosomwan had 22 points and 12 rebounds Friday to lead the top-seeded and host Maroons (10-1) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Wasps (0-8).
Tripp Greene and Justin Kuthan tallied 18 points apiece for Roanoke, while Kasey Draper added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Maroons, who won their 10th straight game, shot 50.7% from the field and 52.2% (12 of 23) from 3-point range.
ODAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
W&L 109, Va. Wesleyan 67
LEXINGTON — Erin Hughes scored 24 points Saturday, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the third-seeded Generals (5-2) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Marlins (5-7).
Hanna Malik had 22 points for W&L. She was 7 of 7 from the field, breaking the school mark for the most field-goal attempts without a miss. She was 6 of 6 from 3-point range, becoming the first General to shoot 100% from that distance while attempting at least five 3-pointers.
W&L shot 56.8% from the field, making a school-record 42 baskets. W&L shot a school-record 68.8% (11 of 16) from 3-point range.
Megan Horn added 15 points and seven assists. Jordan Diehl had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
ACC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
No. 3 N.C. State 66, Ga. Tech 61
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds, and the defending champion Wolfpack (19-2) stormed back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech (15-8) on Saturday in the ACC semifinals.
No. 5 Louisville 72, Syracuse 59
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds and the top-seeded Cardinals (23-2) advanced to the ACC title game with a win over Syracuse (14-8).
ACC MEN
Notre Dame 83, No. 11 FSU 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and the Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line in an upset win over Florida State (15-5, 11-4) on Saturday.
Ga. Tech 75, Wake Forest 63
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Michael Devoe scored 20 points, Moses Wright had 17, and the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 ACC) beat Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) for their sixth straight win Friday night.
Miami 80, BC 76
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kameron McGusty scored a season-high 27 points and led a late rally as the Hurricanes (8-16, 4-15 ACC) defeated Boston College (4-15, 2-11) on Friday night.
TOP 25 MEN
Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52
David Duke and Nate Watson each scored 20 points, and Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left as Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East) held on to beat Villanova (16-5, 11-4) on Saturday.
No. 17 Oklahoma St. 85, No. 6 WVU 80
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points and the Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12), with star freshman Cade Cunningham sitting out because of a sprained ankle, beat West Virginia (18-8, 11-6).
No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio State 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points, and Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten) rallied to beat Ohio State (18-8, 12-8).
No. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79
ATHENS, Ga. — Jahvon Quinerly had 18 points, Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave No. 8 Alabama the lead, and the SEC champion Crimson Tide (21-6, 16-2) beat Georgia (14-11, 7-11).
No. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas &M 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and the Razorbacks (21-5, 13-4) beat Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8) to match the program's longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.
No. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and the Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) beat Butler (9-14, 8-12) for their first win in three games, doing it without suspended head coach Greg McDermott.
No. 22 Loyola-Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49
ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Ramblers (23-4) beat Indiana State to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament final.
No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as the Boilermakers (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) beat Indiana (12-14, 7-12) for their ninth straight win in the in-state rivalry.