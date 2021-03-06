College Basketball Roundup: Liberty clinches NCAA bid

The Maroons, who won their 10th straight game, shot 50.7% from the field and 52.2% (12 of 23) from 3-point range.

ODAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

W&L 109, Va. Wesleyan 67

LEXINGTON — Erin Hughes scored 24 points Saturday, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the third-seeded Generals (5-2) to an ODAC quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Marlins (5-7).

Hanna Malik had 22 points for W&L. She was 7 of 7 from the field, breaking the school mark for the most field-goal attempts without a miss. She was 6 of 6 from 3-point range, becoming the first General to shoot 100% from that distance while attempting at least five 3-pointers.

W&L shot 56.8% from the field, making a school-record 42 baskets. W&L shot a school-record 68.8% (11 of 16) from 3-point range.

Megan Horn added 15 points and seven assists. Jordan Diehl had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

ACC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

No. 3 N.C. State 66, Ga. Tech 61