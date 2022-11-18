College basketball roundup: Longwood thumps VMI

FARMVILLE — Nate Lliteras had 21 points and seven 3-pointers off the bench to lead the Longwood men's basketball team to a 90-58 win over VMI on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 18 points and six 3-pointers for the defending Big South champion Lancers (2-2). Longwood made 17 3-pointers.

Tony Felder Jr. and Tyler Houser had 10 points apiece for VMI (1-3).

It was the first day of Longwood's JK 54 Classic. The pairings are predetermined in the three-day event. VMI will face Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

MEN

The College of Charleston 74, Colorado State 64

Jaylon Scott had 12 points to lead the Cougars (4-1) past the Rams (4-1) in a Charleston Classic semifinal Friday in Charleston, S.C.

The Cougars, playing on their home court, had five players score in double figures.

The College of Charleston had beaten Davidson 89-66 in the first round Thursday night.

ODU 82, Furman 77

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 26 points to lead the Monarchs (3-2) past the Paladins (2-2) in a consolation game at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

Colorado 103, No. 24 Texas A&M 75

KJ Simpson had 30 points and six steals to help Colorado (3-2) beat Texas A&M (2-2) on Friday in a consolation game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.

Wake Forest 75, La Salle 63

Tyree Appleby scored 23 points to help Wake Forest (4-0) beat La Salle (2-2) on Friday in the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Appleby was also the hero on Tuesday when he made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in overtime, after a floor-length pass, for a 68-65 victory over Utah Valley.

SVU 81, Shenandoah 80, OT

Koa Baker made one of two free throws with one second left in overtime to give the Knights (2-1) a win over the Hornets (1-3) on Thursday night in Buena Vista.

Baker scored with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 70.

Shaun Kenedy had 24 points and eight assists for SVU. Malakai Olson had 16 points. Baker had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Arizona State 87, No. 20 Michigan 62

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State (4-1) never trailed in blowing out Michigan (3-1) on Thursday night in the title game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It was the most lopsided championship game in the event’s 16-year history and Arizona State’s largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent.

VCU 71, Pitt 67

Brandon Johns Jr. scored 18 points as VCU (3-1) edged Pittsburgh (1-3) on Thursday night in the consolation game of the Legends Classic.

WOMEN

Kansas State 83, No. 4 Iowa 83

Kansas State won Thursday night in Manhattan, Kansas, after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats (3-0) on top.

Monika Czinano of the Hawkeyes (3-1) was fouled on the final possession, but after the review it was determined the time had expired before the foul.

Preseason All-American Caitlin Clark of Iowa was shaken up on the final play and had to be helped off the court.