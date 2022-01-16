 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College basketball roundup: Mabrey boosts Notre Dame women

  • 0
OSU

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell shoots against Penn State during the Buckeyes' home win Sunday.

 Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey made a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in her 100th career start to help No. 20 Notre Dame hold off No. 21 North Carolina 70-65 on Sunday.

Mabrey made a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it a three-possession game after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to five with 43 seconds to play.

Sonia Citron had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (13-3, 4-1 ACC).

Deja Kelly scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (14-2, 4-2), who were without Eva Hodgson because of COVID-19 protocols.

SUNDAY

WOMEN

No. 3 Louisville 63, Boston College 53

BOSTON — Kianna Smith scored 18 points and Louisville (15-1, 5-0 ACC) grinded out a victory over BC.

BC (12-5, 3-3) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

People are also reading…

Miami 46, No. 15 Georgia Tech 45

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami's defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a win over Georgia Tech (13-4, 4-2 ACC).

Ja'Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2), including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining.

MEN

No. 14 Villanova 82, Butler 42

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Villanova (13-4, 6-1) to its sixth straight win.

No. 16 Ohio State 61, Penn State 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten), which won despite shooting just 38.6% from the field and going the final 5:07 without a basket.

Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer, missed the game.

SATURDAY

MEN

Oklahoma State 61, No. 1 Baylor 54

WACO, Texas — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) beat Baylor (15-2, 3-2) giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Baylor had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech.

Oregon 79, No. 5 Southern Cal 69

LOS ANGELES — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating USC (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) behind Will Richardson’s 28 points.

Oregon (11-6, 4-2) has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over fourth-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 SEC) past LSU (15-2, 3-2).

No. 15 Iowa State 79, No. 21 Texas 70

AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as Iowa State (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) held on against the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).

Miss. State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left for Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 SEC), which held off Alabama (11-6, 2-3).

Boston College 70, Clemson 68

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brevin Galloway sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds left and Boston College (7-8, 2-3) rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit.

BC ended a five-game losing streak, as well as a nine-game skid against the Tigers (10-7, 2-4).

North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds as North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 ACC) cruised to a win over Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5).

Pitt 63, Louisville 53

PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored 20 points as Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4 ACC) won for the second time in three games.

The Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) have lost three straight games.

WOMEN

Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 53

BRIDGEWATER — Erika Nettles had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-11, 2-6).

Kaya Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 18 points for Ferrum, while Cameron Hawkins had 16 points.

Ferrum shot just 27.3% from the field.

NOTES

Radford women's game ppd.

The Radford women's basketball team's home game Tuesday against Hampton has been postponed because Hampton is in COVID-19 protocols.

W&L women's game ppd.

The Washington and Lee women's basketball team's game Monday at Bridgewater has been postponed because of the snowstorm. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Tech loses at Virginia

Virginia Tech loses at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia men's basketball team scored the final six points of the game to rally past Virginia Tech 54-52 on Wednesday ni…

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert