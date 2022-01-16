College basketball roundup: Mabrey boosts Notre Dame women

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former Virginia Tech guard Dara Mabrey made a season-high six 3-pointers and scored 24 points in her 100th career start to help No. 20 Notre Dame hold off No. 21 North Carolina 70-65 on Sunday.

Mabrey made a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it a three-possession game after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to five with 43 seconds to play.

Sonia Citron had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (13-3, 4-1 ACC).

Deja Kelly scored 22 points for the Tar Heels (14-2, 4-2), who were without Eva Hodgson because of COVID-19 protocols.

SUNDAY

WOMEN

No. 3 Louisville 63, Boston College 53

BOSTON — Kianna Smith scored 18 points and Louisville (15-1, 5-0 ACC) grinded out a victory over BC.

BC (12-5, 3-3) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Miami 46, No. 15 Georgia Tech 45

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami's defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a win over Georgia Tech (13-4, 4-2 ACC).

Ja'Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2), including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining.

MEN

No. 14 Villanova 82, Butler 42

PHILADELPHIA — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Villanova (13-4, 6-1) to its sixth straight win.

No. 16 Ohio State 61, Penn State 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points to lead Ohio State (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten), which won despite shooting just 38.6% from the field and going the final 5:07 without a basket.

Seth Lundy, Penn State’s leading scorer, missed the game.

SATURDAY

MEN

Oklahoma State 61, No. 1 Baylor 54

WACO, Texas — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) beat Baylor (15-2, 3-2) giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years.

Baylor had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech.

Oregon 79, No. 5 Southern Cal 69

LOS ANGELES — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating USC (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) behind Will Richardson’s 28 points.

Oregon (11-6, 4-2) has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over fourth-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play to send Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 SEC) past LSU (15-2, 3-2).

No. 15 Iowa State 79, No. 21 Texas 70

AMES, Iowa — Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as Iowa State (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) held on against the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2).

Miss. State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left for Mississippi State (12-4, 3-1 SEC), which held off Alabama (11-6, 2-3).

Boston College 70, Clemson 68

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brevin Galloway sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds left and Boston College (7-8, 2-3) rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit.

BC ended a five-game losing streak, as well as a nine-game skid against the Tigers (10-7, 2-4).

North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds as North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 ACC) cruised to a win over Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5).

Pitt 63, Louisville 53

PITTSBURGH — Jamarius Burton scored 20 points as Pittsburgh (7-10, 2-4 ACC) won for the second time in three games.

The Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) have lost three straight games.

WOMEN

Bridgewater 79, Ferrum 53

BRIDGEWATER — Erika Nettles had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-11, 2-6).

Kaya Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 18 points for Ferrum, while Cameron Hawkins had 16 points.

Ferrum shot just 27.3% from the field.

NOTES

Radford women's game ppd.

The Radford women's basketball team's home game Tuesday against Hampton has been postponed because Hampton is in COVID-19 protocols.

W&L women's game ppd.

The Washington and Lee women's basketball team's game Monday at Bridgewater has been postponed because of the snowstorm. The game has been rescheduled for Thursday.