College basketball roundup: Nichols wins his Radford coaching debut

RADFORD — The Radford men's basketball team opened its season with an 84-72 win over Emory & Henry on Tuesday night to give Darris Nichols a victory in his college head-coaching debut.
The game counted as part of Radford's record but was only an exhibition for Division II member Emory & Henry.
Junior-college transfer Camron McNeil had 17 points off the bench in his Radford debut, while South Florida transfer Rashun Williams had 13 points in his Radford debut. Dravon Mangum scored 13 points off the bench for Radford.
Josiah Jeffers had 11 points for Radford. Jeffers had planned to redshirt this season but changed his mind.
Radford shot 55.4% from the field and 50% (11 of 22) from 3-point range.
MEN
VMI 111, Carlow 55
LEXINGTON — Freshman guard Cooper Sisco had 16 points off the bench as the Keydets opened their season Tuesday night with a win over NAIA member Carlow (1-2).
Tanner Mans had 14 points for VMI, while Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points. Sean Conway and freshman backup Brennan Watkins added 12 points apiece.
VMI shot 57.7.% from the field and 55% from 3-point range (22 of 40).
No. 9 Duke 79, No. 10 Kentucky 71
NEW YORK — Trevor Keels scored 25 points and fellow freshman Paolo Banchero added 22 points to help the Blue Devils open coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season with a win in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.
No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 in the opener.
The Citadel 78, Pitt 63
PITTSBURGH — Jason Roche knocked down eight 3-pointers to help The Citadel knock off short-handed Pittsburgh in the season opener for both schools Tuesday night.
The victory was The Citadel's first over an ACC team since 1979 and snapped a 46-game losing streak against ACC teams.
Pitt's Nike Sibande suffered a knee injury in an exhibition win over Gannon and is lost for the season. The team announced Monday that Ithiel Horton has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer. Pitt's Jamarius Burton is recovering from knee surgery and did not play Tuesday.
Miami of Ohio 72, Georgia Tech 69
ATLANTA — Mekhi Lairy made the go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds remaining and Miami of Ohio scored the game's final nine points to defeat Georgia Tech on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
No. 19 UNC 83, Loyola (Md.) 67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Caleb Love scored 22 points and Hubert Davis won his head-coaching debut as North Carolina beat Loyola of Maryland on Tuesday night.
WOMEN
Pitt 82, Radford 63
PITTSBURGH — Jayla Everett had 23 points to lead the Panthers to a win over the Highlanders in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.
Ashley Tudor had 12 points off the bench for Radford, while Kyanna Morgan added 11 points.
Radford shot just 38.6% from the field and turned the ball over 17 times.
JMU 84, UVa 69
HARRISONBURG — Kiki Jefferson had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Dukes past the Cavaliers on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Marquette transfer Camryn Taylor had 27 points in her UVa debut. Carole Miller added 14 points. Penn transfer Eleah Parker 12 points in her UVa debut.
UVa turned the ball over 18 times and was 1 of 15 from 3-point range.