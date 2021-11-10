College basketball roundup: Nichols wins his Radford coaching debut

No. 9 Duke 79, No. 10 Kentucky 71

NEW YORK — Trevor Keels scored 25 points and fellow freshman Paolo Banchero added 22 points to help the Blue Devils open coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season with a win in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 in the opener.

The Citadel 78, Pitt 63

PITTSBURGH — Jason Roche knocked down eight 3-pointers to help The Citadel knock off short-handed Pittsburgh in the season opener for both schools Tuesday night.

The victory was The Citadel's first over an ACC team since 1979 and snapped a 46-game losing streak against ACC teams.

Pitt's Nike Sibande suffered a knee injury in an exhibition win over Gannon and is lost for the season. The team announced Monday that Ithiel Horton has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly assaulting a Pittsburgh police officer. Pitt's Jamarius Burton is recovering from knee surgery and did not play Tuesday.

Miami of Ohio 72, Georgia Tech 69