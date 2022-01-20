College basketball roundup: No. 21 Providence defeats Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Providence past Georgetown 83-75 on Thursday.

Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.

ACC MEN

Florida State 86, N. Florida 73

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Caleb Mills scored 21 points, freshman Matthew Cleveland added a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and the Seminoles (12-5) won their fifth straight.

North Florida stayed close by making 14 3-pointers but were undone by 19 turnovers Florida State turned into 21 points. Cleveland had two of Florida State's 10 steals.

Jarius Hicklen scored a season-high 27 points with six 3-pointers for the Ospreys (4-15).

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Radford 54, Hampton 51

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules had 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Highlanders (6-11, 2-3 Big South) past the Pirates (4-10, 0-3).

Dravon Mangum had 13 points for Radford.

Josiah Jeffers made a layup to give Radford a 53-51 lead with 59 seconds left.

Jules blocked a shot by Russell Dean with five seconds left. Jules then stole the ball from Russell. Jules was fouled and made one of two free throws with two seconds left.

Marquette 57, No. 11 Villanova 54

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Lewis buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to send Marquette (13-7, 5-3 Big East) over Villanova (13-5, 6-3).

Marquette snapped the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak.

Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keon Ellis made two free throws with five seconds left, and Alabama (12-6, 3-3 SEC) survived a late comeback bid by LSU (15-3, 3-3) to snap a three-game skid.

Louisville 67, Boston College 54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sidney Curry, who had missed his team's previous game with an ankle injury, returned to score 13 points as the Cardinals (11-7, 5-3 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak.

The game started 75 minutes late as workers repaired a leak in Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center arena.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 22 points for the Eagles (7-9, 2-4), who shot just 29% from the field.

Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64

ATLANTA — Alondes Williams scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half for Wake Forest.

Wake snapped a four-game losing streak to the Yellow Jackets. The Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) got their first win at Georgia Tech in 15 games.

East Tennessee State transfer forward Damari Monsanto played his first game of the season for the Demon Deacons after suffering an Achilles injury last June.

Michael Devoe had 22 points for Georgia Tech (7-10, 1-6).

WOMEN

Roanoke 64, Guilford 44

Kristina Harrel scored 20 points to lead the host Maroons (10-2, 5-0 ODAC) past the Quakers (4-8, 2-5).

Renee Alquiza had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Roanoke.

Up 43-40 with 8:17 left, Roanoke went on an 11-0 run to build a 54-40 cushion with 5:32 to go.

Whitney Hopson had six of Roanoke's 17 steals.

W&L 63, Randolph 48

LEXINGTON — Megan Horn had 15 points and five assists to lead the Generals (9-3, 6-0 ODAC) past the WildCats (11-3, 5-2).

Horn became the fourth player in W&L history to record at least 300 career assists.

Kate Groninger had 13 points for the Generals, who earned their 15th straight home win.

W&L outrebounded Randolph 53-40. This is the first time since 2007 that W&L has grabbed at least 50 rebounds in three straight games.

Ferrum 59, Hollins 48

FERRUM — Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (5-11, 3-4 ODAC) past Hollins (6-4, 2-3).

Cameron Hawkins had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Ferrum, while Alexis Miller had 11 points.

Kayla Surles had 14 points for Hollins. Tia Tucker added 11.

Hollins shot just 26.8% from the field.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

WOMEN

SVU 71, Mary Baldwin 52

BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen had 23 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Knights (11-3, 7-0 USA South) past the Squirrels (6-6, 2-4).

Katie Garrish had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SVU, which outrebounded the visitors 51-21.

NOTES

Arbitrator: UConn's Ollie improperly fired

STORRS, Conn. — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie's lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Jacques Parenteau called Thursday's ruling from arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in the spring of 2018 after the school reported it was investigating numerous potential NCAA violations in his program.

Radford to honor Curtis

Radford will dedicate its women's basketball coach's suite to William Fleming and Radford graduate Charlene Curtis in a public ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Curtis will also be honored during the Radford men's and women's basketball team's home games later that day.

In 1972, Curtis became the first Black person to play on the Radford women's basketball team. She won 121 games as the Highlanders' coach from 1984-90 before becoming the head coach at Wake Forest and Temple.