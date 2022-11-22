College basketball roundup: No. 21 Texas Tech stifles Louisville

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Kevin Obanor scored 15 points and No. 21 Texas Tech held Louisville to its lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in a consolation game of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (4-1) bounced back from their 76-65 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Monday with their most dominating defensive performance since holding Incarnate Word to 37 points in 2018.

Louisville (0-5) was held scoreless for more than 10 minutes spanning the halves. The Cardinals missed 13 field goals and two free throws and committed six turnovers during the drought.

When it started, Texas Tech led 20-13. When it ended with Sydney Curry's layup, the Red Raiders were ahead 45-15.

The Cardinals' 38 points were the team's fewest since a 62-34 loss to Xavier on Jan. 7, 1948.

The Red Raiders led 32-13 at half. It was only the second time since the 2009-10 season that Louisville had scored so few points in a first half.

MEN

W&L 82, SVU 59

Jack Lewis scored 17 points to lead the Generals (4-1) past the Knights (2-3) on Tuesday in Buena Vista.

Richie Manigault and Robert DiSibio each tallied 16 points for W&L.

Shaun Kenedy had 15 points for SVU. Koa Baker added 12 points.

Syracuse 74, Richmond 71, OT

Joseph Girard III scored 31 points and Syracuse (3-1) needed overtime to get past Richmond (2-3) on Monday night and advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic in New York.

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

Gabe Madsen scored 16 points and Utah (4-1) held off Georgia Tech (3-1) on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Fla.

Utah earned a spot in the tournament title game.

NOTE

Vegas gets 2028 Final Four

The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.

The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Ford Field in Detroit would host the Final Four in 2027, while Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis would get the 2029 event and AT&T Stadium in Dallas would get the 2030 event.

The NCAA long shied away from taking marquee events to Las Vegas because of its reputation as a gambling mecca. But the stance softened over the years, particularly as sports wagering became legal in states across the country, and many leagues have made its glitzy arenas the homes of their postseason basketball tournaments.